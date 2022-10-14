Student Rec hosts ‘Buti Yoga’ 

Share

Students and faculty members participate in ‘Buti Yoga’ on Oct. 10 at the Student Recreation Center. Sarah Linville instructed the course. Alyssa Tyler

Alyssa Tyler copy editor

Students, faculty, staff, and community members are invited to join graduate assistant of group fitness Sarah Linville for the weekly class of ‘Buti Yoga.’

The class is weekly, Mondays at 6 p.m. in the upper level of the Student Recreation Center.

“It is a combination of dance, HIIT, primal flow, and yoga. So, it’s a more vigorous practice. It’s a great transition for those that already have a workout program, that want to come into yoga. And vice versa, those who are in yoga and are trying to build up the endurance to start working out or doing other group fitness classes,” Linville said.

The class has been offered for around the past year and a half, although it was underneath a different name.

“We called it ‘Hype Yoga’ to try and get some drive, because ‘Buti’ may have not been suitable. This year we went ahead and changed the name to the straight ‘Buti’ class. Because we are going to be brave and stick it out there,” Linville said.

The class is open to anyone and everyone on campus. All equipment is there in the class and no other experience is needed.

“There’s a lot of students that still want to dance, like old athletes from high school who are coming in. We don’t really have an athletic program for them, but we have this kind of fitness class that covers the dance team, or you were on pom, and you did yoga and Pilates, and all these combinations are intertwined into one class. So, it makes it a combo class for all students, guys who lifted but they need something else besides just doing the repetitive movement on the joints. It kind of gives them a variety to mix around their workouts,” Linville said.

Throughout the class a variety of music is played.

“Because a lot of students just sit at home and feel like it’s school then home or school then work. It’s another resource, cause outside of it being here, where else would you be able to do it? And it’s free and it’s fun,” said Lauryn Holloway, sophomore in nursing.

While the name of the workout class may give off a different ‘vibe’ to the class, Linville describes what the class really strives for.

“There are a lot of conservative views and this class, just the name sounds a little risqué or naughty. But it’s more of Buti savasana, and it has a very deeper meaning to it. It’s called the ‘cure.’ Which is like the cure of providing yourself self-confidence and physical fitness, whatever your cure is for you,” Linville said.

Other classes besides “Buti Yoga” are offered at the Student Recreation Center.

“Just bringing it straight to Pitt State, giving that transition class to students on campus. We have ‘Chill Yoga’ on Wednesdays then ‘Primal Flow’ on Tuesdays, which is our beginner parkour class for those who are interested in starting up and building parkour practice,” Linville said.

