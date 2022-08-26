PSU hires new men’s basketball coach

Share

tweet







Jeff Boschee, basketball coach, on Aug. 22. Boschee was hired on March 9 after the retirement of Kim Anderson. Megan Brownell

After finishing the 2021-2022 basketball season with an 8-20 record, the men’s team head coach, Kim Anderson, retired. Following him will be Jeff Boschee, coming off a coaching position at close MIAA rival Missouri Southern State University (MSSU) on March 9th, 2022.

Before accepting this position at Pitt State, he worked with MSSU for 12 seasons in total, eight as a head coach, and four as an assistant coach. He helped the Lions reach three consecutive NCAA D2 national tournaments and reached the Sweet 16 during the 2018-2019 season. Other honors he accomplished during his time at MSSU were MIAA coach of the year with a 237-118 record during his 12 seasons.

“With this new position I was reached out to by Jim Johnson after our season ended, and asked if I would be interested..,” Boschee said. “I came over and got a look at the facilities and sat down with Johnson and Dr. Scott and they kept pushing me to come here and start something big.”

Before coaching at MSSU, Boschee played at University of Kansas, being a four-year starter from 1998-2002. During his time at KU, the team won the Big 12 championship as well as the tournament championship. He was voted Big 12 Freshman of the Year and played in the 2002 Final Four.

“I am really excited to get started for this year, I want to bring a new culture of winning, and to go out in the community more and represent not only the basketball program but PSU in a good way,” Boschee said.

Because of the change in coaches, there are only five returners from the 2021-2022 season. As well as those returners, they brought in five transfers, with some coming with Boschee from MSSU, and six high schoolers coming to college.

“With only five returners and being new it feels like coming in with all 16 new guys..,” Boschee said. “It isn’t easy, but the most important thing is to get these guys to know each other, and it’s all about sacrifice and giving up more for the greater of the team.”

Boschee also commented on the great facilities here at PSU.

“They are like D1 facilities, and here it is a strong community with the university, and I can consider PSU a sleeping giant of college basketball in division two,” Boschee said.

The new season starts on Nov. 3 with an exhibition game against Boschee’s alma mater, KU. Boschee says he is “excited to start the season, to start new with a good change, and being here is like a breath of fresh air.”

Boschee also brought his assistants over from MSSU.

“I am as well excited for the community of PSU, and the experience my first Gorilla Walk at the first football game as well as learn the culture here and help give changes for the better and bring back that winning culture to PSU basketball and give that community something to cheer for during the basketball season,” Boschee said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

