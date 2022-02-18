Gorillas stun #21 Griffons at home￼

Share

Tristan Gegg, senior in physical education, drives into the paint during an MIAA matchup against the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats on Feb. 12. The Gorillas held off the Bearcats for a 66-62 win. Dominic Santiago

The Pittsburg State Gorilla women’s basketball team posted a major win against Missouri Western University, a nationally ranked team, on Feb. 12. The game was one of two home games that the Gorillas won last week.

On Feb. 10, the Northwest Missouri State University Bearcats entered John Lance Arena to face Pitt State. The Bearcats came in with a record of 15-8 and the Gorillas had a record of 14-9. The evenly matched teams competed well during the game.

Northwest Missouri State took an early lead in the first quarter. The team scored 11 points in four minutes and held a seven-point lead. The Gorillas continued to fight and brought the lead to two points at the end of the first period.

The teams traded momentum in the second quarter with Pitt State rallying at the end of the period and taking the lead 31-29. Jayme Jackson, guard and sophomore in physical education, lead the team with four three-pointers and 11 total points.

In the third quarter, both teams continued to compete well against each other. Pitt State kept the lead at the end of the third period.

Pittsburg State grew their lead to seven with two minutes left in the game. The Bearcats responded with a free throw and a three-point shot to bring the score within one possession.

Sydney Holmes, freshman guard, produced four free throws to keep the Gorillas ahead in the last five seconds of the game. The final score of the game was 66-62 in favor of Pittsburg State.

The team then went on to play their second home game of the week against the Missouri Western Griffons. The Griffons were ranked 21st in the NCAA Division II.

The Gorillas started hot with an 8-4 lead against the Griffons in the first four minutes of play. The team continued to improve upon their lead and by the end of the quarter, Pitt State was winning 21-15.

Tristan Gegg, guard and senior in physical education, produced two field goals to start the quart strong for Pitt State. The Griffons were not able to hold the Gorillas as they extended, they lead to 26.

The Pitt State women’s basketball team came out on top of Missouri Western with a final score of 79-53.

Gegg scored a total of 24 points from nine field goals, three three-pointers, and three free throws. Erin Davis, senior guard for the Gorillas, assisted her team with seven rebounds and seven assists.

Missouri Western’s leading players were Connie Clarke, sophomore guard, and Corbyn Cunningham, senior forward. Clarke produced 13 points for the Griffons and Cunningham gathered seven rebounds during the game.

Pitt State maintained the lead during the second, third, and fourth quarters and score 40 points in the paint.

The Gorillas are currently working to keep their place in the MIAA Tournament, which will take place starting March 2, and improve upon their seed placement in the bracket.

The Pittsburg State Gorillas will finish the regular season with one home game and two away games. The final home game will take place on Feb. 19 where the Gorillas will take on the Lions of Missouri Southern. Then, the team will travel to Emporia State on Feb. 23 and Newman University on Feb 26.

