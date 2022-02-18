Gorilla basketball looks towards MIAA tourney

Share

tweet







The Pittsburg State University Men’s and Women’s basketball teams continue to compete against in-conference play. The women’s team continually maintains pace with top MIAA opponents while the men’s team looks to find a post-season entry after losing two consecutive games.

The Pitt State men’s basketball team has struggled throughout the season, including a six-game losing streak in the month of January. Despite the challenges, the team continues to fight against top conference teams, including a close loss against Washburn University on Jan. 15.

Bobby Arthur-Williams Junior, forward and graduate student in human resource development, is currently leading the team in average points-per-game with 12.4. His performances in games have made him a vital asset to the Gorillas’ offensive success.

When the team needs points outside of the arch, they have turned to Iziah James, guard and graduate student for Pitt State. He leads the team with 31 three-point shots and is in a close second with 75 field goals made.

However, the overall lead scorer has remained Cameron Huefner, forward and freshman in psychology. He has created a total of 228 points for the Gorillas, including 50 free throws, 22 three-pointers, and 78 field goals.

Huefner’s dominance on the court has created problems for many top-tier teams and keeps opponents on their heels when he enters the paint.

The team is currently 6-18 and has a record of 5-13 against MIAA teams. The Gorillas will need to win in the remaining games for a chance to enter the MIAA tournament. The MIAA Basketball Tournament, which is held at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, only allows the top 10 teams in the conference to participate.

The men’s team is currently sitting in twelfth and will face tough completion against Missouri Southern, Emporia State University, and Newman University.

The Gorilla women’s basketball team has continued to keep pace with opponents and currently has a record of 15-9 and a 10-8 record in conference play.

Recently, the Gorillas posted a large win over number 21 ranked Missouri Western. The 79-53 victory was a shock to the Griffons and has given Pitt State momentum going into the postseason.

The Gorilla women’s basketball team is eighth in the MIAA and is looking to stay in the conference championship bracket and expand their placement before the regular season ends on Feb. 26 against Newman University.

The team continues to dominate on the court thanks to strong performances by Tristan Gegg, guard and senior in physical education. She has posted 390 points for the Gorillas, including 65 free throws, 51 three-pointers, and 137 field goals made.

Other notable players include Jayme Jackson, guard and sophomore in physical education, and Sydnee Crain, guard and senior in construction management. Jackson leads the team in rebounds per game with 4 and Crain currently leads the team with assists, racking up 90 so far this season.

Head coach Amanda Davied will be looking at these players to continue to produce points while also being supported by the rest of their team.

The Gorillas will compete against Missouri Southern University on Feb. 19 at home for the last time this season. After, Pitt State will face Emporia State University and Newman University for the last regular-season games on Feb. 23 and Feb. 26 respectively.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

