PSU to host Hall of Fame ceremony￼

The Pittsburg State University Athletics Department recently announced the induction of the class of 2021 to the hall of fame. The class of 2021 includes one sports team, two legacy inductions, and six other former athletes.

The ceremony has traditionally been held in the month of May. Up until 2020, a graduating class would be recognized within days of graduation. However, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, the Hall of Fame class of 2020 was rescheduled before taking place on September 11, 2020.

The postponement of the Hall of Fame ceremony also pushed the class of 2021 to January, 2o22. It appears that this trend may continue as the class of 2022 will be recognized in the fall season of 2022.

The 2021 Hall 0f Fame inductees include the 1981 football team, two legacy inductees, and six other former athletes.

The 1981 football team competed well during the season, finishing with a record of 10-2 and a NAIA National Runner-up. During the regular season, the team maintained an undefeated streak and claimed the CSIC Conference title with a regular season record of 7-0.

A disappointing loss against Elon College at Burlington, North Carolina 3-0 left them out of the national championship. After a hard-fought battle against Moorhead State, the Gorillas finished as the Runner-ups with a final score of 14-13.

The two legacy category members are Bob Homer and Carl Neff.

Bob Homer played for the PSU Gorilla Football team from 1968 to 1971. He received NAIA All-District 10 and RMAC All-Conference honors as a linebacker in the 1970-71 season. Homer also started 41 games straight for the Gorillas at the linebacker position.

Carl Neff competed with the men’s basketball team from 1955 to 1956. During his time at Pitt State, he was selected for the CIC All-Conference, first team. During his senior year in 1956, he averaged 14.5 points a game and a .813 from the free-throw stripe. He is all credited with helping Pittsburg State to a third-place finish at the NAIA National Tournament and an overall record of 27-2

Other inductees include Shari Fritzemeier, Chris Hanna, Lisa Litzen, Andy Majors, and Ron Randleman.

Shari Fritzemeier was a four-time NCAA Division II All-American for the Track and Field team from 1999 to 2002. Fritzemeier was also a 14-time All-MIAA thrower and set the school record in hammer and weight throw.

Football star Chris Hanna, who played for PSU from 1990 till 1993, boasted a NCAA Division II All-American honor in 1992 and a MIAA All-Conference award in three seasons with the Gorillas. He made 46 tackles in 1992. He completed 120 tackles and five quarterback sacks throughout his career at Pitt State.

Lisa Litzen played softball for PSU from 1990 till 1993 and received MIAA All-Conference recognition in 1991. She pitched a total of six on-hitter games in her career with a record of 51-26 as a pitcher. During her 1993 season, she went 13-1 and helped her team to a 36-8 record and the PSU softball team’s first NCAA Division II Tournament season.

Andy Majors, PSU Gorilla football player from 2002 to 2005, lead the team as it’s quarterback and worked to break school records. As a quarterback, he threw for a school-record 3,065 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2005.

Former head football coach Ron Randleman led the team from 1976 through 1981. His leadership helped the team to a NAIA nation runner-up season where he was recognized as the NAIA Division I Coach of the Year.

The Hall of Fame Class of 2021 induction ceremony will take place January 28 at the Bicknell Center inside the Linda and Lee Scott Performance Hall. The event will begin at 6 pm and is open to all members to attend in person for free. Anyone unable to attend in person can view the ceremony at http://www.pittstate.tv

