Olive Garden Dupe: Zuppa Toscana￼

Ingredients

1 lb. mild Italian Sausage

1 tablespoon of crushed red pepper

1 tablespoon of minced garlic

1 medium onion, finely diced

4 cups chicken broth/stock, (32 oz)

6 cups water, (48 oz)

5 medium russet potatoes, peeled and chopped into 1/4″ thick pieces

6 cups of kale

1 cup whipping cream

6 oz bacon, chopped, optional

Parmesan cheese to serve, optional

Instructions:

If you choose to use bacon in your meal then follow the rest of step one. If you don’t use bacon skip to step two. Chop up your bacon into small slices and add it into your pot till it’s crispy. After it’s done cooking, remove bacon from the pot and transfer it to a plate lined with paper towels, so the bacon grease can drain from the bacon. Once the grease is draining from the bacon go ahead and set it aside.

Once the bacon is set aside, drain bacon grease from the pot out until there is only a tablespoon left of bacon grease. Add your mild Italian sausage and crushed red pepper to your pot. Once the sausage is cooked all the way through, then remove the sausage from the pot and place it on a paper towel-lined plate. Then set aside so the grease will drain from the sausage. Add your onion and garlic to the pot and cook till they are sauteed.

Once sauteed add your chicken broth, water, and potatoes. Bring to a boil and let your potatoes cook till soft. Once your potatoes are cooked through, add in your kale, your whipped cream, and the sausage that was set aside. Stir all together and let it cook for a little bit. Once cooked all together go ahead and serve it! Top it with your cooked bacon, parmesan cheese, and add salt and pepper for taste!

Commentary:

This is one of my favorite soups to eat and it’s really great in the wintertime. If you don’t like having a lot of potatoes in your meals, you can do three or four potatoes instead because it does have a lot of potatoes. Also, if you like your foods more on the spicy end, then you can use hot Italian sausage, add more crushed red pepper, or both. This can be eaten with breadsticks or a salad like a true olive garden setting but in the comfort of your own home. If you want to see how I made this recipe, follow @asaetaetawellness on Instagram.

