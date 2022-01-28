Basketball drops two away games past week￼

Share

Tyler Hawkins, junior, makes a play against Emporia State Univeristy on Jan. 13. Images Courtesy of Derek Livingston

This past week, the Lady Gorillas traveled to both University of Nebraska-Kearney and Fort Hays State University for two MIAA matchups. Even from a tough fight, the gorillas lost against the Lopers 58-72 and to the tigers 82-86.

Against the Lopers, they played against a tough and very good team. Through hard fought playing they just could not keep up, and struggled against the Lopers.

“I was in foul trouble on Thursday, which meant I had 5 personal fouls and had to sit. Even with that I feel I did not play my best basketball,” said Freshman forward Karenna Gerber.

Despite the loss, players were still able to get numbers across the board such as freshman guard Sydney Holmes who got a double against the Lopers. She scored 10 points with 10 rebounds.

On Saturday against the Tigers, the team started off great with a lead at halftime and holding on into the fourth quarter, but sadly they could not hold on and lost by only a few points.

“A highlight of that game would have to be in the fourth quarter, when Senior Guard Sydnee Crain gave me two back to back really good throws to regain our lead,” Gerber said.

The team did great scoring wise, with two girls getting 20 or more points. Senior guard Erin Davis got 20 points, with 5 rebounds as well, and sophomore guard Jayme Jackson getting 22 points, as well as 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

The team is overall 11-7 so far on the season and despite those two losses last week, they are ready to head into two back to back home games on Thursday Jan. 27th and Saturday Jan. 29th.

“I feel good at where we are. We have improved so much more, and we are ready to keep up the work we have been doing for the rest of the season and not take anything for granted,” Gerber said.

On the same days, the men’s team traveled to the University of Nebraska-Kearney and Fort Hays State University, dropping both games as well. The men’s team lost 79-88 to the Lopers, and lost 51-70 to the Tigers.

“Losses suck, and it’s always disappointing, but we have to learn from it, move on and better ourselves,” said Senior forward Zach Burch.

Against the Lopers, the game was pretty back and forth, despite being down 8 at halftime. They battled back again in the second half back and forth but weren’t able to pull it off in the end.

Two players were able to up their stats and get many points on the board. Junior guard Tyler Hawkins was able to finish with 15, as well as 1 rebound and 5 assists, and graduate student guard Ryan Pippins finished with 22 points, partnering 7 rebounds and 1 assist.

“Against Fort Hays, we struggled with rebounding and really got outrebounded badly and cost us the game,” Burch said.

A lot of guys were able to get into the game who normally don’t and got to score some points such as junior guard Ike Moore and freshman guard R.J. Forney.

The men are also looking forward to the two upcoming home games, and feel they are important ones. Despite a 4-14 start, they are ready to battle back in their last 10 games.

“I feel these games are key to winning, as we want to try and sneak into the conference MIAA tournament,” Burch said. Both teams will host Rogers State on Saturday, Jan. 29 with women’s at 1:30 and men’s at 3:30.

