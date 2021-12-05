Vegetarian Power Bowl

Share

tweet







Ingredients

2 tbs avocado oil

3 cups butternut squash, cubed

1 large beet, peeled and cubed

1 tsp garlic powder

½ tsp cumin

6 cups kale, roughly chopped

⅓ cup walnuts

⅓ cup dried cranberries

1 avocado

For the dressing

2 tbs tahini

2 tbs coconut aminos

1 tbs lemon juice

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

¼ tsp ground ginger

¼ tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp red pepper flakes

Instructions

First, you will need to preheat the oven to 375 degrees fahrenheit and line one or two large baking sheets with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, mix the butternut squash and parsnips with 1 tablespoon of avocado oil, garlic powder, and salt and pepper to taste. Distribute onto the baking sheets, spreading the vegetables evenly. In the same bowl, add the beets, ½ tablespoon of avocado oil, cumin, and salt and pepper to taste and combine thoroughly. Place on the baking sheet. If you need more room, use a separate baking sheet. Roast the vegetables for 35-40 minutes or until tender enough to be broken up with a fork.

While the vegetables are in the oven, carefully remove the large veins in the kale and roughly chop. Place the kale in a bowl and massage ½ tablespoon of avocado oil and a pinch of salt and pepper into the leaves. The kale will start to become tender and soft.

To make the dressing for the bowl, simply mix the tahini, coconut aminos, lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, ground ginger, garlic powder, and red pepper flakes and whisk to combine. If you would like your dressing to be thinner add a little water, if you would like to thicken it up add more tahini.

When the veggies are done roasting, divide the kale into serving bowls and top each bowl with a helping of the vegetables. Top with walnuts, cranberries, and avocado. Top with your dressing and enjoy!

Commentary

Say hello to this bowl packed with protein, veggies, and healthy carbs! As we all start to cozy up inside, the smell of roasted veggies fills the air. Squashes, beets, pumpkins, potatoes… all those comfort dishes we love when there’s a chill in the weather. This recipe can really be a starting point for anyone and everyone to customize. Most of the time, you will find you have plenty of ingredients already in your house to make a power bowl.

If you don’t like beets, feel free to add a different veggie. You can also add or swap any grains, nuts, fruits, proteins, more veggies, or anything else you would like! This dish is already packed with protein but it doesn’t have to be vegetarian! Feel free to add your favorite kind of meat, ground chicken, ground turkey, or ground beef or fish would make an excellent addition! If you want to keep it veggies only but want even more protein, add black beans, chickpeas, tofu, tempeh, or seitan! Happy creating! And Happy Holidays!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

