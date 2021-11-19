Gorilla finishes season victorious against Tigers

Share

The Pittsburg State football team bounced back after a heartbreaking loss to Washburn last week and defeated the Tigers of Fort Hays State to finish the 2021 season.

The Gorillas came out with a bang. All-MIAA first team selection, senior Dallis Flowers started the game off with yet another kick off return touchdown, this time being a 95 yard return.

With a 7-0 advantage just seconds into the game, the Tigers made it interesting. Both teams would exchange touchdowns and by the end of the first 15 minutes, the game sat at a 14-14 tie.

The second quarter was the difference maker in the game. The Gorillas outscored the Tigers 10-0 in the second frame, giving them a 24-14 lead going into halftime.

The second half was very equally matched, but the Tigers couldn’t catch the Gorillas. The third quarter resulted in both teams scoring three points and the fourth quarter resulted in both teams scoring seven points, and the final score finishing at 34-24.

The Gorillas decided to give freshman quarterback Chad Dodson Jr. a start and he did not disappoint. The talented freshman led the Gorillas to a road victory against a team that nobody can take lightly. Dodson finished the game with nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns. Other notable statistics include junior wide receiver Elijah Harris once again leading the way with over 100 yards on just three receptions and a touchdown. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Christian Carter finished with 77 yards and a touchdown, and senior Jalen Martin also added a touchdown along with 50 yards on just two receptions. Senior running back Tyler Adkins led the way in rushing, with 65 yards and senior Tucker Horak finished with 36 yards.

Pittsburg State finished the season with an 8-3 record, losing to some of the top teams in the country. Northwest Missouri State University, University of Nebraska-Kearney, and Washburn University were all losses on the Gorilla’s schedule, but there is nothing the Gorillas should hang their heads about, because all three of those team’s made the national tournament, which takes just eight teams from the region.

Head Coach Brian Wright brought excitement back to the jungle, and Pitt State fans can’t wait for the future of Gorilla football.

16 Gorillas ended up earning All-MIAA honors, including four first team selections, three second team selections, two third team selections, and seven honorable mention selections.

Senior defensive back Dallis Flowers, freshman kicker Cross Holmes, sophomore offensive lineman Trase Jeffries, and junior linebacker P.J. Sarwinski were the first team selections.

