Alpha Gamma Delta hosts mac and cheese sale

Share

tweet







Alexis Ourada, freshman in business and member of Alpha Gamma Delta, serves maccaroni and cheese to students in the lower level of Grubbs Hall on Oct. 27. The maccaroni and cheese sale was part of Alpha Gamma Delta’s philanthropy events to help combat student hunger. Dominic Santiago

Alpha Gamma Delta, one of Pittsburg State University’s sororities, hosted a mac and cheese sale on campus. The funds raised are being used to fight student hunger on campus through the Gorilla Pantry and donations to national organizations.

“So, we do a mac and cheese feed every year,” said Paige Unruh, junior in nursing. “This is the first year we’ve done it in the past two years. Last year we didn’t get to do it ‘because of (COVID-19) so we’re really excited. This is towards our philanthropy of fighting hunger. So, we just sell Mac and cheese in hopes to fight hunger on campus.”

The money that is made from the mac and cheese sale will help the organization’s philanthropy efforts to fight student hunger.

“So, all of our profits go to fighting hunger and it’s through our international headquarters. So, every year we try to reach Jewel status, which is $2000 a year and we send all that money towards them and it goes towards fighting hunger,” Unruh said.

Each bowl of mac and cheese was three dollars. The feed was not held last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic but this year the organization was able to hold the event in several places on campus.

“We’ve had a lot of interest this year. I feel like a lot of people are excited because we haven’t had it in a while, so we’re doing really good,” Unruh said.

Unruh talked about why she joined Alpha Gamma Delta.

“I went through formal recruitment in 2019 and I just I wanted to join a sorority because I wanted to be involved on campus and I enjoy doing community service and things like that,” Unruh said. “I feel like it’s a great way to get involved, make friends, volunteer and still be involved after graduating. I feel like learning about fighting hunger has taught me a lot about the things you can’t see about someone. You could know someone really closely and they’re struggling with buying food and you have no idea. It’s one of those things that you just don’t really know by looking at a person, so that’s one of the things I’ve learned.”

Many members of the sorority participated in the feed by making the food, organizing delivery, and serving food to students at different places across campus, including Gabby Fries, sophomore in nursing.

“So, I joined because I wanted to get involved on campus as well because it’s a great opportunity and I knew that they gave back a lot and I want to be involved in that and do community service,” Fries said.

Fries hopes that students will empathize with people struggling with food insecurity and reach out to help.

“Try to put yourself in their shoes to try to think what it would be like because I know a lot of people did grow up with food, but not everyone did, so being able to put yourself,” Fries said. “Their shoes to see what it would be like is very impactful and to be able to see how you can give back and help them.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

