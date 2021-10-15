SGA votes on new members, plans upcoming events

Share

Student Government Association (SGA) held their weekly meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 6. The meeting discussed vacancies, resolution 21-08, and plans for events to come.

The meeting was called to order at 6:02 p.m. After roll call, student opinion time commenced. Morgan Singletary, treasurer for Always Be Curious (ABC), promoted their Disney Trivia night at 7:00 p.m.

Officer reports followed. President Brenner covered Big Pink Volleyball and its postponing to November to get more teams signed up. Big Pink Volleyball will benefit Breast Cancer. Brenner also promoted the Homecoming Parade. Bella L’Heureux noted in her report that she has been focusing on promoting the city commission elections, as she reached out to candidates for more information about their campaign. Bella plans to put up flyers to inform students of these candidates and to promote voting in November. Bella also mentioned that 2 more individuals were up for vacancy that night, which will be in first reading. Vacancy posters are also planned to be posted around campus.

Director Ceesayasked for new members to join her committee. Director Heatherly mentioned that their bowling night with Hispanics of Today (HOT) was a success. She also mentioned that she is seeking new members in her committee, and that the door decorating contest is underway. Public Relations Chair Shadbolt requested for members to send her information to be posted on social media.

Moving into new business, L’Heureux directed attention to resolution 21-08. “A resolution approving the vacancy senators approved by the vacancy committee, whereas SGA requires a full membership to properly function, and whereas there are many positions that are to be filled in our senate, and whereas the vacancy committee has reviewed all applicants and have deemed the following representatives possess the qualities valued in our organization. Therefore, be it resolved by the Pittsburg State University Student Senate here assembled that we hereby appoint two new members to a senator at large.”

Bella mentioned that interviews went well with the 2 new prospective members, and that they would make great additions to the student government. A vote was taken in order to add the new members, which passed and will be moved into second reading.

External committee reports featured President Brenner gave an update on what SGA has been doing with BPO Senate. Two mental health counselors from the Bryant Student Health Center were brought in, and spoke on the numbers revolving around Covid, and an 80% vaccination rate was reported on campus. Brenner also mentioned that Career Services is also seeking more suits and business casual attire for their clothing closet.

“I would say that SGA is a great opportunity to be a leader on campus and make change. You can represent your specific college, and you get to meet and interact with a lot of different organizations as well because we do a lot of partnerships, such as our bowling night with Hispanics of Today.” said Marci Heatherly, junior in secondary English education, commenting on what she would say to promote any new people to join SGA.

Students with concerns that they would like to voice to Student Government Association should stop by their office (111 Overman Student Center) or by phone (620-235-4810). Concerns can also be submitted online under their tab on Pitt State’s website (pittstate.edu).

