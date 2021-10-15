Pumpkin Cranberry Muffins

Share

½ cup milk

1 ½ tsp white vinegar

½ cup whole wheat flour

½ cup all-purpose flour

½ cup quick cooking oats

1 tsp baking soda

¾ tsp ground ginger

½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

¼ tsp salt

1 cup canned pumpkin

½ cup packed brown sugar

¼ cup white sugar

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ cup coarsely chopped cranberries

¼ cup dried cranberries

(optional)

¼ cup flaked coconut

¼ cup white chocolate chips

Cream Cheese Icing:

2 oz cream cheese

¾ cup powdered sugar

2 tbsp milk

½ tsp vanilla extract

Instructions

As any baking recipe goes, you will want to preheat the oven to 375⁰ F. For this recipe, you will need a 12 muffin pan and to line it with paper liners. In a small bowl stir milk and vinegar together and set aside. In a separate large bowl combine your whole wheat flour, all-purpose flour, baking soda, ginger, baking powder, oats, nutmeg, cinnamon and salt. In yet another bowl whisk canned pumpkin, the brown and white sugars, vegetable oil and egg and beat until it has a smooth consistency. Stir the flour mixture into the pumpkin mixture and combine thoroughly, making sure not to leave any chunks.

Finally, fold in your cranberries, coconut and white chocolate chips. Begin to spoon batter into the paper lined muffin cups and distribute the batter evenly. Now, bake the muffins 25 minutes in the preheated oven or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Take muffins out of the oven and cool in the muffin pan for about 5 minutes. Then, take muffins out of the pan and cool on a wire rack.

The cherry on top is the cream cheese drizzle. In a small bowl, whisk together cream cheese powdered sugar, milk and vanilla until you have a smooth consistency. If your drizzle is too thick, add a splash of milk in at a time until you reach the desired consistency. Drizzle over the muffins when you transfer them to the wire rack while they are still warm.

Commentary

I am a big fan of pumpkin muffins, especially when the leaves are turning colors! This recipe makes me feel right at home and is perfect served with a cup of hot cocoa, pumpkin spice or your favorite holiday drink. You can also change up the recipe a bit by substituting your choice of cranberries, coconut or white chocolate chips for some chocolate chips, nuts, or other dehydrated fruits.

