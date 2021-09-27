SGA plans Paint the Town Red, fundraisers

Share

Student Government Association held their weekly meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. The meeting was held over Zoom, and a resolution was passed regarding the finance committee.

One key point of the meeting was that Sydney Martinez reiterated some points of a clean office and to be diligent about informing her of any missing items. Martinez also mentioned some business on the Finance Committee’s second reading, and that there would be some minor adjustments made to the allocations handbook. The first reading of these changes will be next week on Sept. 8.

Members also discussed procedures for homecoming and door decorating competitions. President Kaedra Brenner further mentioned an event coming up on Sept. 7-10, “Paint the Town Red” The homecoming event’s theme this year will be “The Great Gus Gatsby.”

For community service events, Kaedra mentioned an Alzheimer’s block on Sept. 18 which would consist of a team fundraiser and walk for the event.

During old business, the Financial Committee passed resolution 21-04. The new members of the Financial Committee (headed by chairperson Sydney Martinez) include Riley Bingham, McKenna Jones, Bella Bertoncino, Gracie Gardner, Cortni Deem, Morgan Singletary, Scott Russell, Emma Snider, Rachel Ruiz, and Eva Sager serving in an advisor capacity.

Sydney Martinez, a senior in political science, spoke after the official Zoom meeting.

“(One of our goals is) to get at least 3 clubs who haven’t applied before,” Martinez said. “We really want to widen the pool of organizations that apply for allocations. Because we usually get the same 60 or so clubs every year, we want to see some new faces. We just really want to get some diversity this year, so we can help inform people of the allocations process.”

Students with concerns that they would like to voice to Student Government Association should stop by their office (111 Overman Student Center) or by phone (620-235-4810). Concerns can also be submitted online under their tab on Pitt State’s website (pittstate.edu).

