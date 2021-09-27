SGA elects new chairs

Share

Pittsburg State University’s Student Government Association elected four new chairs during their weekly meeting Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

Student Government Association (SGA) held their weekly meeting in the Sunflower Room of the Overman Student Center. They elected Kayley Smith to the position of Grants Chair, Adrea Shadbolt to the position of Public Relations Chair, Morgan Singletary to the position of Community Service Chair, and Emma Snider to the position of Health Services Chair. The chairs were sworn in by SGA vice president Bella L’Heureux. After elections, members participated in an introductory session.

Each chair has its own responsibilities and definitions. Grants Chair’s responsibilities include matters concerning students, faculty, and staff grant funding in addition to overseeing the SGA grant accounts. Public Relations Chair’s responsibilities include informing the Senate of the concerns of the association, and all things related to publications associated with SGA. Community Service Chair’s responsibilities include promoting activities that will stimulate scholastic achievement and intellectual curiosity, as well as coordinating monthly community service events. Health Services Chair’s responsibilities include matters concerning students’ health and well-being at Pittsburg State and informing the Senate of concerns regarding student health.

Students with concerns to voice to SGA should contact them at 111 Overman Student Center or call them at 620-235-4810. Concerns can also be submitted online under their tab on Pitt State’s website (pittstate.edu).

