Creamy garlic mushrooms

Ingredients

4 slices of bacon, chopped

3 tbs butter

1 tbs olive oil

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 lb small button mushrooms

½ tsp chili powder

½ tsp paprika

½ tsp garlic powder

¼ cup low sodium chicken broth

½ cup heavy cream

Salt and pepper to taste

Chopped parsley, for garnish

Instructions

First, heat a skillet over medium high heat. After the skillet is hot, add your chopped bacon and cook for 8 to 12 minutes or until you reach your desired crispiness. Once the bacon is cooked the way you like it, remove from the skillet and set aside on a paper towel. To your skillet, add butter and olive oil and let melt over low to medium heat. When your butter is melted add garlic and cook for about 2 minutes, stirring frequently so you don’t burn the garlic.

Rinse the button mushrooms and pat dry with a paper towel. Add them to the skillet and stir around until each mushroom is coated in the butter, garlic and olive oil mixture. Season with chili powder, paprika, garlic powder, salt and pepper and stir again. Feel free to add more of anything you like to your own personal preference. Continue to cook over medium high heat and stirring frequently until the mushrooms are tender and nicely browned.

Add chicken broth and cook, adding the heavy cream about 10 seconds after. Adding in the heavy cream just after the broth helps it come to room temperature before it heats up so it doesn’t curdle or burn. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes, or until your sauce starts to thicken. Remove from heat and stir in your cooked bacon bits. Garnish with parsley and serve! Or…

Commentary

I love this dish because it is super versatile in how you are able to use it and it also features one of my favorite foods, cooked mushrooms! The versatility comes in what you can do with it after it’s finished. Of course it would make a great side dish to any meal but you can also use it as a delicious garlic mushroom sauce and turn it into the main dish!

If you would like to use this recipe as a sauce, I recommend slicing your mushrooms into thinner pieces before adding them to the skillet to cook, if you prefer bigger chunks cut them in half or leave them whole. You can also add more broth and cream, proportionally, if you’d like more sauce. Once it is finished cooking, stir in some cooked pasta (I recommend spaghetti noodles or cheese tortellini but pasta is pasta, use your favorite), or serve over a cooked chicken breast.

These types of recipes are one of my favorites since you can do so many different things with it. The leftovers can be heated up and served over spaghetti, chicken, rice, or whatever else you like to eat. It’s healthy, low carb, and that ooh, that sauce! Chefs Kiss!

