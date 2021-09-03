Pineapple Orange Chicken

Share

For Chicken

4 skinless, boneless chicken breasts

Canola oil

1 cup thawed orange juice concentrate

1 cup pineapple juice

4 tablespoons soy sauce

3 teaspoons ground ginger

2 cloves of garlic

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1 ½ teaspoons cayenne pepper

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

For Rice

1 cup long grain white rice

2 cups water

½ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon butter optional, or added to taste

Instructions

First, in a medium skillet, pan sear the four chicken breasts in canola oil for approximately 6 minutes on each side, or until golden brown with an internal temperature of 165 degrees fahrenheit using an internal thermometer. Check the thickest portion of the thickest chicken breast for a more accurate reading. Once the meat is cooked thoroughly, remove from heat, set aside an cover with tin foil.

Remove excess oil from the skillet and add orange juice concentrate, pineapple juice, soy sauce, ground ginger, garlic and brown sugar and reduce sauce on medium to high heat, uncovered for about 20 minutes or until you reach your desired thickness. It is important to stir attentively so you do not burn the mixture. If you would like a thicker sauce, add a cornstarch slurry (about 1 tablespoon cornstarch to 1 tablespoon of hot water).

Meanwhile, add rice to a medium saucepan, along with salt, butter (if desired), water, and bring to a boil, uncovered over medium heat. After the sauce has come to a boil, reduce heat to a low simmer, cover and cook for 18 minutes. After the rice is finished cooking, remove the lid and check for excess liquid. If you have any excess liquid in the pan, remove from heat, cover and let sit for 5-10 minutes to absorb any liquid that has accumulated.

After the sauce is reduced, return the chicken to the pan and cook for another 3 minutes until the chicken is warmed thoroughly. To assemble the dish, simply take a chicken breast and set it over a bed of white rice.

This dish is surprisingly easy to make and a great alternative to expensive Chinese take-out food. You can also serve with a side of vegetables, I suggest steamed broccoli, zucchini squash or carrots. It also makes great leftovers for the next day!

