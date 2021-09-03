CAC hosts Student Org Fair

Share

From anime to board games, from Greek life to honor societies, Pittsburg State University offers a variety of student organizations to get involved in and students had the opportunity to meet them at the Student Organization Fair.

Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p. m, PSU students met with members of and previewed many of PSU’s 165 registered organizations at the annual Student Organization Fair hosted by the Campus Activities Center (CAC).

Organization representatives were asked to register in advance to reserve their table at the event. Once checked in at the CAC table on the day of, organizations were then able to claim one of many available tables to set up their displays. For many groups, the displays consisted of large signs or banners displaying the organizations’ names and different favors to be handed out, such as candy or bracelets. As is customary, the PSU police department sponsored the food for the event, giving away hotdogs, assorted chips, and assorted drinks.

According to an email sent by Eva Sager, associate director of the CAC, to the organizations that attended, 540 students swiped in at the CAC table to enter the event. Sager also described student feedback about the event as “mostly positive,” with a few students being disgruntled about the move to an indoor location. Organizations were also encouraged to schedule tables in the OSC or on the Oval if they needed more recruitment opportunities.

While the organization fair was moved from the Oval to the Crimson and Gold Ballroom in the Overman Student Center (OSC) due to imminent rain, this did not deter organizations from showing up and presenting at their best. Sophomore Hunter Calovich was at the organization fair representing the French Club.

“We’re here to help students that are new to French to get better at it or, if they are struggling with [classwork] we want to make sure they have someone they can reach out to that can help them,” Calovich said. “We also are here to help students get in touch with the French culture. We celebrate French holidays, teach people how to make French dishes, lots of cultural things like that…”

Fellow French Club member Claire Hurst elaborated on Calovich’s words, expressing a desire for more membership in the club since they are always planning new activities for members.

“We’re open to the community and everyone on campus,” Hurst said. “Our goal is to help people learn about French Culture and so we really hope some students think about joining since we’ll be having events and stuff soon.”

Another club recruiting at the organization fair was PSU’s Economics Club. Faculty advisor Alexander Binder and senior Jack Charlton manned the table for the event.

“Members in our club help each other with homework and discuss issues in today’s economy, plus we’re hoping to bring in some speakers,” Charlton said. “We (Binder and Charlton) are here to raise awareness of the club, try to get new members in and build our ranks up a little bit.”

