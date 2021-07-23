Peyton Manning coming to PSU for speaker series 

Share

The Linda & Lee Scott Performance Hall in the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts has seen many musical concerts, events, and guests and that list is about to add another guest speaker coming to PSU next month.

Peyton Manning is the next speaker in the “H. Lee Scott Speaker Series: An Examination of American Life.” Manning will sit down with President of PSU Steve Scott in the Linda & Lee Scott Performance Hall in the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts on Aug. 30. at 6:15 p.m.

Manning, a former football quarterback, played in the NFL for a total of 18 seasons. He spent 14 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and four with the Denver Broncos. Manning led the Colts to a Superbowl win in 2006, then the Broncos in 2015.

Currently, Manning is a member of the American Red Cross National Celebrity Cabinet and The Pat Summit Foundation Advisory Board. Additionally, Manning is the host and executive producer of the television show “College Bowl.”

The speaker series began in 2015 with a $2.079 million gift made by former Walmart CEO Lee Scott and his wife, Linda, both PSU alumni, with the goal of examining American life from the perspective of nationally prominent leaders and innovators. Past guests of the speaker series include former President of the United States Bill Clinton, former Republican presidential nominee and Senator Mitt Romney, and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

“We hope that the exposure to these successful leaders will enhance the educational experiences for students and inspire them to someday be invited to speak about leadership on this same stage,” Lee Scott said upon presenting the gift.

Pittsburg State will begin selling tickets for the event on July 27. A limited number will be available to the public online on PSU’s website and in person at the Ticket Office in the Garfield Weede building for $30.

Beginning on Aug. 3, a limited number of tickets will go on sale for faculty and staff of PSU and will be sold only in person at the Ticket Office for $20. Beginning on Aug. 16, a limited number of tickets will go on sale for students and will be sold only in person at the Ticket Office for $10. If there are any tickets left after that, they will be made available for purchase to the public on Aug. 24.

Pittsburg State is not allowing group sales. Each buyer is limited to a maximum number of six tickets each. Pittsburg State faculty, staff, and students must have PSU IDs for each of the six individuals they are purchasing tickets for.

The PSU Ticket Office operates from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Monday and Thursday and from 8:30 a.m to noon on Friday.

