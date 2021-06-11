PSU business students win awards

Share

tweet







Eight Pittsburg State University students in the Kelce College of Business received a total of 29 awards in the Kansas PBL Leadership Conference this month.

Of the 29 awards, there were 18 first place awards, seven second place awards, and four third place awards.

Samuel Holman, a Pitt State junior triple majoring in computer information systems, business economics, and finance, won first place awards in computer concepts, cyber security, microeconomics, and programming concepts.

“…I always knew I loved economics and computers, but I didn’t know that I was good enough to win awards,” Holman said. “It feels unbelievable that I was able to win… (first) in four different categories.”

The group competed in a total of 37 events in which they had to submit their work, take tests, and present virtually to a panel of judges.

“Achieving this level of success and having these wins on their resumé will definitely give them a leg up when it comes to landing their first job,” David Hogard, Director of Academic Advising, Career Readiness, and Enactus told the PSU marketing and communication department. “We’re excited for them, and we’re proud of the way they represented PSU.”

Sarah Clausen, senior in marketing and management, won first place awards in desktop publishing (with Wyntr Jacobs), entrepreneurship concepts, and marketing concepts.

“…Having the competition online makes it feel more laid back so I think that helped a lot of our new members feel more comfortable competing for the first time,” Clausen said. “We had a really good year this year and almost all of the members that competed qualified for nationals.”

The students will now advance to the national competition in June.

“I am looking forward to competing in nationals more than anything,” Holman said. “I have never been to nationals for PBL or FBLA and it feels amazing to be able to go to nationals in just my first year of PBL.”

Amanda Becker won first place awards in accounting analysis & decision making, financial concepts, and organizational behavior & leadership as well as a second-place award in microeconomics.

Taylor Brynds won first place awards in client service, help desk, job interview, and macroeconomics and a second-place award in management concepts.

Wyntr Jacobs won first place in desktop publishing (with Sarah Clausen).

Olivia Mitchell won first place in accounting analysis & decision making, second place in both accounting for professionals, accounting principles, and organizational behavior & leadership, and third place in justice administration.

Cierra Rose won first place awards in information management and retail management, second place awards in insurance concepts and justice administration, and third place in macroeconomics.

Jeremy Walls won third place awards in financial concepts and information management.

“It feels amazing to be able to compete with people all across the state of Kansas,” Holman said. “It is insane that not only was I able to just compete against all of those people from the different colleges and universities, but I was able to place as well.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

