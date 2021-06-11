Construction students awarded national scholarships

Share

31 Pittsburg State University students receive national scholarships from four leading industry organizations.

The Builders’ Association Foundation awarded 27 national scholarships, nine of which went to Pitt State students. The AGC of America Foundation gave out nine scholarships, seven of which were awarded to Pitt State students. Eleven Pitt State students received scholarships from the National Association of Women in Construction Wichita Chapter. Four Pitt State students were awarded scholarships by the Mechanical and Sheet Metal Contractors of Kansas.

“I am extremely grateful to be receiving the Byron & Janice Farrell Scholarship,” Gibson said. “I have worked very hard during my college career and for a foundation like the AGC Education and Research Foundation to recognize and reward me for that, feels amazing. The construction department has been incredible when it comes to helping students find scholarship money to pay for their education and I have been lucky enough to be the recipient of not only the Byron and Janice Farrell Scholarship but also the PSU Construction Alumni Scholarship. I have been truly blessed.”

PSU scholarship recipients of the Builders’ Association Foundation include Bill Corlett, Tyson Stites, Easton Roth, Caleb Pahl, Trent Fair, Marcelo Neufeld, Zach Bures, Blaine Boudreaux, and Michael Marinakis.

PSU recipients of the AGC Education & Research Foundation scholarships include: Riley Bingham (Robert Conley Scholarship), Trenton Fair (AGC of America-Construction Leadership Council Scholarship), Grace Gibson (Byron & Janice Farrell Scholarship), Austen Hunt (David & Ruth Dando Scholarship), Marcelo Neufeld (AGC Education & Research Foundation Scholarship), Patrick Pennock (AGC of America-Consulting Constructors Council Scholarship), and Easton Roth (AGC of America – Consulting Constructors Council Scholarship).

The National Association of Women in Construction Wichita Chapter PSU scholarship recipients include Austen Hunt, Easton Roth, Emerson Cochran, Ismael Rosas, Jack McGavran, Jeremy Berg, Marcelo Neufeld, Michael Hoffmann, Taylor Griffith, Trenton Fair, and Tyson Stites.

PSU recipients of the Mechanical & Sheet Metal Contractors of Kansas Scholarships include Trenton Fair, Michael Hoffman, Carlos Mendoza Montes, and Marcelo Neufeld.

“I came to Pitt right out of high school in 2018 from a small town in Illinois and immediately I fell in love with the campus and the small town feel,” Gibson said. “I felt so at home and like I could walk anywhere and see a familiar face. Now I know that my gut feeling was right and I couldn’t be more happy with my decision.”

To be eligible for the industry organization scholarships, students must attend a school with a construction or engineering program accredited by ACCE or ABET.

“The Kansas Technology Center has been my home for the last… (three) years and every department in that building has changed my life in one way or another but I would like to thank Angela Ashmore and the Engineering Technology Department for being there for me through everything,” Gibson said.

