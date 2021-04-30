Softball loses series to Central Oklahoma

Share

The Pitt State softball team played a doubleheader against The University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) in Edmond on Saturday, April 24. The Gorillas didn’t manage to pull a win out of the series and lost both games (2-3, 2-5).

Head Softball Coach Ashley Balazs thought the team showed some good things during the games, despite the losses.

“We played really, really well against UCO,” Balazs said. “I was really proud of how we competed against them. We were right there, toe to toe… We left quite a few runs on base, but we showed that we belong on the field with them and that we’re a team capable of some really good things.”

Kylee Bohle, junior in physical education, thought the team showed a lot of effort.

“We knew going in that UCO was going to be a good team, and I think everybody came ready to play,” Bohle said. “We obviously fell short, but we played competitively both games.”

In game one, the Gorillas took an early lead with an RBI double from Kami Zimmerman. In the fifth, Kylee Bohle extended Pitt State’s lead to 2-0 with an RBI double. The Central Oklahoma Bronchos went on to score two runs in the next two innings to tie the game. In the seventh, Central Oklahoma scored a walk-off double to take the game. Kaylee Burns allowed eight hits and three earned runs.

In game two, the Central Oklahoma Bronchos jumped out to an early 4-0 lead. Pitt State scored two runs off of Lauren Florez’s double to right field. The Bronchos added an insurance run in the sixth and ended the game. Taylor Compton allowed nine hits and four runs.

A couple of the softball players stood out to Balazs.

“Kaylee gave us a really good start… She did well,” Balazs said. “We had Lambert who hit really well at the plate…”

Taylor Compton, junior in psychology, was pleased to see the team hold their ground against Central Oklahoma and fight hard.

“I’m really proud of how well our team competed against Central Oklahoma this past weekend,” Compton said. “With them at the top of our conference and… (number) 16 in the country, we did a great job hanging with them. Our defense made some great plays, and we were hitting the ball hard. Kami Zimmerman stood out to me at the plate. She’s been very consistent this year for us, and she came through that game to help us score some runs.”

While the team lost both games, Bohle says they were close to winning at times but ultimately couldn’t secure a victory.

“Collectively, we just were a couple plays away from having a different outcome,” Bohle said.

The Gorillas are at home for the rest of the regular season. They will play Missouri Western in a doubleheader on Friday, April 30. Following that, the Gorillas will play Northwest Missouri in another doubleheader on Saturday, May 1.

“This upcoming weekend we need to be a little more black and white where it’s more of a win and loss type of a thing,” Balazs said. “So, we need to come out and execute little things early on in the game that add up and hopefully we’ll come away with several wins.”

