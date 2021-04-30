Athlete of the Week: Caleb Carr

Share

This week’s athlete of the week is Caleb Carr.

Carr is a master’s student in health, human performance, and recreations.

“Baseball is the only sport I play here at Pitt State and I’ve played baseball for as long as I could remember,” Carr said.

Carr enjoys the flexibility of baseball in that every day is different.

“The thing I like the most about baseball is that you play a ton of games,” Carr said. “You can have a bad day and you can come out tomorrow and have a great day.”

Carr is a first-year outfielder for the Gorillas. He transferred to Pitt State from Henderson State University. At Henderson State University, Carr was a two-time Great America Conference selection. He hit .376 with 33 runs scored, nine doubles, and 26 RBIs as a redshirt freshman in 2018. In 2019, Carr batted .306 with eight doubles, two home runs, and 35 RBIs. Out of high school, Carr signed with Division I University of Central Arkansas. In high school, Carr was an Arkansas Class 5A All-State performer at White Hall High School. He helped the Bulldogs to the Class 5A state championship in 2014 and a state runner-up finish in 2015.

As a master’s student, Carr manages athletics and academics fairly well but credits that to being a fully online student at Pitt State.

“For me, balancing school and baseball isn’t too bad since my master’s program is all online,” Carr said. “I really don’t have to work around going to class or anything.”

Recently, the baseball team played a weekend home series against Missouri Southern State University. Game one was on Friday, Apr. 23 and the team won that game (3-2). Games two and three were played on Saturday, Apr. 24 and the Pitt State baseball team won both of those games as well (4-3, 8-7).

“My biggest accomplishment in college would be being All-GAC two times at my previous school,” Carr said. “I am hoping that will change at the end of this year when we make a regional.”

The baseball Gorillas have a few upcoming games. The baseball team will play Missouri Western in a road series in St. Joseph, Mo.

Game one is on Friday, Apr. 20 at 5 p.m. Games two and three are on Saturday, May 1, first at 1 p.m. then at 4 p.m., respectively. Following that series, the Gorillas will play Oklahoma Baptist on Tuesday, May 4 in Shawnee, Okla.

After he graduates, Carr hopes to coach college baseball.

“My parents have been my biggest supporters,” Carr said. “Being five hours away from home makes it hard for them to come to games but they make as many as they can.”

