Women’s track and field travels for competition

Share

tweet







The women’s track and field team traveled to Central Missouri to compete in the UCM Relays on Friday, April 16 in Warrensburg, Mo.

Auna Childress, undeclared freshman, thought the team performed well under the circumstances.

“Well, since there was only two jumpers and a lot of distance and throwers, I would say we did pretty well to be honest.., especially with the conditioners that we were in,” Childress said. “… (We had) a lot of girls… getting really good PRs and earning good times. I think it was a good meet for us even though it was raining and all.”

Asia Anderson placed third in the triple jump. Jaden Courter finished fifth in the hammer throw with a personal-best throw.

“Well, we took a very small squad,” said Head Coach Russ Jewett. “Most of our ladies stayed back and just trained really hard which is part of the plan. But we did have a few middle distances and we had some throwers go down there. Weather wasn’t great but we had some nice lifetime bests in the hammer throw. Had four girls throw their lifetime best there in poor weather so that was good. Jaden Courter kind of led that group there. The ladies had a couple of lifetime bests in the 1500. Halle Helfrich was the casters of those two. So, it was just a very small, small group we took down there.”

Additionally, Childress earned second place in both the long jump and the triple jump.

“It felt pretty good actually,” Childress said. “For long jump, I decided to switch my feet to help with triple jump more and so just being able to right off the bat jump like a 17-8 with my left foot felt pretty good. For triple jump, actually, my coach… had moved our steps forward because of the weather. He thought it was (going to) be dangerous to triple jump in the rain… So, I kind of jumped a little less than I would expect to usually jump at a typical meet where I go for the full approach. So, I would say even with the conditions and moving up steps, I still feel like I did pretty well…”

The Gorillas will stay home for the weekend and compete in the Pittsburg State Tune-Up in Carnie Smith Stadium on Saturday, April 24 at 11 a.m.

“Well, (I hope to see them)… build as a team,” Jewett said. “This is our home meet this weekend and it’s the last competition on the schedule before our conference championship two weeks from this weekend. So, we’re hoping to build momentum.”

This year, the MIAA Outdoor Championships will be held at Pittsburg State University in Carnie Smith Stadium from Saturday, May 8 through Sunday, May 9. Following that is the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships which will be held from Thursday, May 27 through Saturday, May 29 in Allendale, Mich.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

