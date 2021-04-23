Men’s rugby wins one of three weekend games

Share

The men’s rugby club played three games last weekend against JBU on Saturday, Apr. 10. The Gorillas lost the first two games of sevens (5-28 and 5-14). The rugby men managed to bounce back and take the last game, a game of tens, of the weekend (24-14).

Owen Gray, junior in education and President of Gorillahead Rugby, thought the team came back from the losses well.

“We definitely could have played better in the first two games, but I’m proud of the improvement we showed,” Gray said. “We did well to continue to play… (and) improve as the games carried on.”

The teamwork and effort that the team showed during all three games impressed Gray.

“(Our) effort was fantastic,” Gray said. “We had a lot of guys playing out of position, but still doing their best to get in support and play good rugby.”

The three games revealed a few things the team needs to work on.

“We struggled with defensive fundamentals, but those are all things that can be improved with practice,” Gray said.

A few players stood out to Gray during the games.

“Parker Mogren, our team captain, displayed fantastic leadership,” Gray said. “He’s played a lot of rugby in the past and as really come out as a great teacher. Ignacio Cuevas is another guy who we rely on big time as a teacher and player.”

While the Men’s Rugby Club doesn’t have any current games scheduled, the team is practicing and prepping for when they meet their next opponent.

“We do not have any scheduled yet but are hoping to play one more time next weekend,” Gray said. “It’s important for us to really improve defensively and ball control in our passing.”

To get in contact with the Men’s Rugby Club, visit their Facebook page at Pittsburg State University Rugby Club or @gorillaheadrugbyclub.

“We… are always open to new players,” Gray said. “We play all fall and spring and… (accept) anyone from any background and any level of experience. We hope to see you all soon…”

