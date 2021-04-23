Baseball wins two of three against Newman

Share

The baseball team stayed home last weekend to take on the Newman Jets.

The two teams split a doubleheader on Saturday, April 17. The Gorillas took the first game (13-3) and the Jets came back to take game two (12-8). On Sunday, Apr. 18, the Gorillas pulled the series by winning the third game (5-1).

“We kind of played to their level,” said Head Coach Bob Fornelli. “(We) didn’t really play exceptionally hard in the right way all weekend. We were fortunate to win two out of three games, but we need to play better in upcoming games.”

Garret McGowan, senior in communication, also thought the team played well enough to win but hopes to play better in the future.

“I think we did pretty well,” McGowan said. “We didn’t play our best, I don’t think, but we are together as a team and got the series win.”

In game one, the Gorillas started off with a 3-2 lead with three runs in the fourth to extend their lead to 5-3. The Gorillas added three more runs in the fifth, four in the sixth, and four in the seventh. McGowan belted a two-run home run. Greyson Pinkett were three-for-four with four RBIs. Mason Hartman and Aaron Gerdes each scored three times. David Henderson registered eight strikeouts, scattering five hits over six innings, and was credited with the win.

Cruz Aranda, junior in construction management, also thought the team played good enough to win but not to their usual level.

“We didn’t play up to our standards, but we found a way to come together and win the series,” Aranda said. “Peyton Ingalls pitched a great game.”

In game two, the Gorillas trailed 5-1 in the second inning. The Newman Jets extended their lead to 10-2. Caleb Carr belted a grand slam to cut the lead down 10-6 but it wasn’t enough for the Gorillas to come back. Carr and Aranda each recorded two hits. Nick Brown was credited with the loss.

“Peyton Ingalls and Justin Root both pitched really well this weekend,” Fornelli said. “Aaron Gerdes was really good offensively and I thought Cruz Aranda had a good weekend as well.”

In game three, Peyton Ingalls allowed one run and registered seven strikeouts, scattering six hits. Justin Root earned his first save of the season. Gerdes led the offensive. He went four-for-four with three RBIs and one run scored.

“I think a guy that did really well was Aaron Gerdes,” McGowan said. “He’s been hitting it pretty well for us and he’s been the better part of our team this season.”

Next up for the Gorillas is a home series against the Missouri Southern State University Lions. Game one is on Friday, April 23 at 6 p.m. Games two and three will be played on Saturday, April 24 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. respectively. All games will be played at Al Ortolani Field.

“We got a big week with Missouri Southern coming up,” Fornelli said. “So, we need to play a lot better than we did last weekend and I think we will.”

The Gorillas are currently 19-11 and 14-10 in MIAA play.

