Men’s track and field team competes at home

The men’s track and field team stayed home to compete in the 13th Annual David Suenram Gorilla Classic on Sunday, April 11.

Brett Thompson, graduate student in educational leadership, won the javelin throw.

“I think the team competed great at this meet,” Thompson said. “(We) had numerous different… (PRs) in the throws, and then over at the track our guys put up some fast times. (I am) glad to see the hard work is paying off and our team starting to hit our stride getting closer to conference.”

Tevin Wright-Rose won the 100 meters, Sam Tudor won the 400 meters, Louis Rollins won the 110-meter hurdles, and Tim Johnson won the high jump. The 400-meter relay team of Makai Blades, Marcus Huntley, Wright-Rose, and Tudor raced to first place and the 1,600-meter relay team of Matthew Morris, Rollins, Bailey Stone, and Tudor added another first-place victory.

Joshua Hudiburg placed second in the javelin, Levi Wyrick placed second in the hammer throw, and Konner Swenson added second place finished in the shot put and the discus throw. Connar Southard finished second in the 1,500 meters and Raymond Brass finished second in the 110-meter hurdles. Cameron Wright added a third-place finish in the pole vault.

Thompson broke Pitt State’s school record in the javelin throw with a personal best mark.

“Breaking the school record was an unreal feeling,” Thompson said. “It’s been my goal ever sense I got here and to finally beat it, feels pretty great.”

Last week, Thompson was national the MIAA Athlete of the Week. Additionally, he was named the national NCAA Division II Men’s Athlete of the Week last week and again this week. Thompson’s PR throw in the javelin ranked him the number three performer all-time with the third-best mark in divisional history.

National Athlete of the Week awards are selected and presented by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) at the beginning of each week and are given to ten collegiate track and field athletes in each of the three NCAA divisions and the NJCAA.

Next up for the outdoor track and field teams is the UCM Mule Relays on Friday, April 16 in Warrensburg, Mo.

The outdoor track and field teams only have a couple of competitions left until the MIAA Outdoor Championships, which Pittsburg State will play host to from Saturday, May 8 through Sunday, May 9. After that is the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships which will take place in Allendale, Mich. from Thursday, May 27 through Saturday, May 29.

