Athlete of the Week: Brett Thompson

This week’s athlete of the week is Brett Thompson.

Thompson is a graduate student in education leadership and has been a member of the PSU track and field program for six years.

Thompson began competing in track and field in high school and enjoys many aspects of the sport.

“I like that you get to compete in individual events, yet it’s still a team sport,” Thompson said. “I like that I get to determine how I place in each meet. Track is still a team sport, because you rely on your teammates for points at the bigger meets like conference and nationals. I also like watching my teammates compete in different events, because these events aren’t easy, and it takes some skill to be able to do quite a few of these events.”

Thompson only competes in track and field at PSU but plays golf recreationally. Thomas is proud of how he has been able to balance life as a student athlete.

“Balancing school with sports hasn’t been too much of an issue,” Thompson said. “It’s something that I have done since… (junior high), granted classes are much harder. I have just made school and track a priority and take great pride in doing as good as I can in both.”

Last week, Thompson was named the MIAA Athlete of the Week as well as the USTFCCCA Division II Athlete of the Week.

“I was a four-sport athlete and accomplished quite a bit my senior year in track,” Thompson said. “As a freshman coming into Pitt State, I set some big goals for myself. Some being the facility record and school record. So, after all these years of throwing to finally being able to accomplish those goals mean everything. Just shows that if you set your goals high and put in the work every day you can accomplish what you set your mind to.”

Thompson recently competed in the 13th Annual David Suenram Gorilla Classic on Sunday, April 11 and broke the school record in the javelin throw.

“As of now beating the school record is my biggest accomplishment,” Thompson said. “I still have some things I want to accomplish this season, so I am by no means satisfied.”

Thompson credits much of his success to the support he receives from various groups and individuals.

“My family, Fiancé, friends, coaches, and teammates,” Thompson said. “They have always been there to support me in the meets and encouraging me every day. Jordan Morton and Derek McKnight have been huge influences on me as well. They taught me the importance of hard work and doing the little things every day and that has really stuck with me. I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing without them. Also, the support from my family for coming back for a sixth year, it wasn’t an easy decision but something I knew I had to do once the opportunity became available.”

The track and field teams are headed to Warrensburg, Mo. this weekend to compete in the University of Central Missouri Mule Relays competition on Friday, April 16.

