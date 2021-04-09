Baseball sweeps series against Rogers State, defeats Washburn

Share

The baseball team played a weekend series against Rogers State in Claremore, Okla. The Gorillas took game one on Friday, April 2 (3-1) then came back for a doubleheader on Saturday, April 3 and won both of those games as well (4-3, 2-0).

“Well, we went three and…(zero),” said Head Coach Bob Fornelli. “(We) played really well. Our pitching was outstanding all weekend. We only gave up runs in two out of the 27 innings. That includes our defense. Our defense was really good. We found a way to score runs and gave us an opportunity to be successful.”

Dawson Pomeroy, junior in sports management, thought that the team performed well in several ways throughout the series.

“The team played well,” Pomeroy said. “The pitching staff was great all weekend only allowing 4 runs all weekend. We also played good defense and had timely hitting.”

In game one, David Henderson threw seven shutout innings, registering five strikeouts. Justin Root threw a scoreless eighth inning and Pomeroy registered his second save of the season by working the ninth. Cruz Aranda and Aaron Gerdes each had two hits. Gerdes, Koval, and Brett Daley scored runs.

In game two, Garrett McGowan doubled and scored on Aaron Gerdes’ sacrifice fly. Tanner Lane was credited with the win for PSU. Pomeroy picked up his third save of the season by recording the final out of the game. McGowan recorded three hits. Aranda, Koval, and Caleb Carr each added two hits.

In game three, Chandler Ladd and three relievers combined to limit Rogers State to five hits. Koval went two-for-four with one run and an RBI.

“David Henderson, Justin Root and Chandler Ladd were the ones that stood out most to me this past weekend,” Pomeroy said. “They all threw extremely well for us.”

Fornelli was pleased with the pitching staff over the weekend.

“…Number one our whole pitching staff was really good,” Fornelli said. “They gave us those innings of zero to give us an opportunity to be successful. Ryan Koval had a good weekend offensively, but we just played well as a team.”

Pitt State also played Washburn on Tuesday, April 6 and defeated the Ichabods (11-1). The baseball team has now won four consecutive games.

Against Washburn, Gerdes went three-for-four with a double, two runs, and an RBI. Pomeroy, Carr, and Mason Hartmen each added two hits apiece. Pomeroy belted a two-run homerun. Zach Curry allowed five hits over five innings to earn the victory.

Overall, the Gorillas are 16-7 overall and 16-6 in MIAA play.

Next up is another weekend series, this time at home, against Central Missouri. Game one is on Friday, April 9 at 6 p.m. followed by a doubleheader on Saturday, April 10 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

“Well, biggest weekend of the year,” Fornelli said. “We’ve got the number one team coming in here. We need to go out and compete, play well, and find a way to win some games.”

