PSU student organizes addiction recovery donation project

According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, among people aged 12 and older, 13 percent, or 35.8 million people, used an illicit drug in the past month at the time the survey was conducted in 2019.

Macie Broyles, senior in social work, is conducting an addiction recovery donation project.

“I have always wanted to lend a helping hand in transforming the lives of individuals in their recovery process, but I had never known how much dedication, advocacy, and networking went into doing a project of this sort until I entered my senior year of the social work program,” Broyles said. “I never knew exactly how to conduct a community wide project until my professors walked me through the process. I am very grateful for them and all of the social work staff for leading me on my way to success to be able to make such a difference community wide.”

Broyles hopes to obtain 300 items of clothes, shoes, and hygiene products. Drop off boxes are located at Kids First Daycare in Frontenac and on the PSU campus in room 412 of Russ Hall.

“…If I am able to help simply one single person struggling with addiction, I feel like that makes such a difference for them as well as others around them. I have seen the struggle and stress related to addiction and I am wanting to make a positive change within their road to recovery. Throughout this project so far, I have not only acquired so many positive words and helpful direction it really makes me feel like I am making a difference within the community. I feel like I am creating somewhat of a tribe within members of our community who are also willing to assist those in need but may be hesitant because they do not know how. By providing people within our community an opportunity to easily donate, it connects us as a whole to really create a movement to transform the lives of these individuals and that is all I could ever hope for…”

Monetary donations are also being accepted and can be sent via Venmo (@Macie-Broyles). All proceeds will go to the Addiction Treatment Center (ATC) located in Girard.

“This project is important to me because not only does it assist those who are on their road to recovery by providing them with material needs that they may lack, but it helps better our community as a whole and make it a better place for every individual. By assisting those who struggle with addiction, we are also assisting their friends, families, children, and other loved ones. We are making a difference for our whole community… If we can lend a helping hand by providing these materials as well as money we can make a difference. We can prevent this relapse and make a major change in these statistics as well as bettering our society as a whole.”

Donations will be collected through Friday, Apr. 16.

“I chose the Addiction Treatment Center of SEK specifically for my project because I have always wanted to work with the addiction population… The work that the Addiction Treatment Center of SEK does has always stuck with me. They are resourceful, helpful, encouraging, and overall a determined and educated corporation. I have always envied how much of a difference they provide for those struggling with addiction. I have always found inspiration throughout my studies from the services they provide and I can visually see the difference they make throughout our community.”

Broyles experienced firsthand the results of addiction and hopes to lend as much help as she can to others on the road to recovery.

“When I was first accepted into the Social Work program at PSU, I knew that I wanted to graduate and work with the population of addicts,” Broyles said. “…Addiction not only affects the individual that is addicted, but also affects friends, family members, and most definitely children. Growing up with a father that was an addict, I watched the struggles he went through as well as experienced the struggle myself. Emotional… needs become something of little importance to those who struggle with addiction especially when the drugs and/or alcohol become the most important things to acquire. From these past experiences, I was and am motivated to be a helping hand for those on their road to recovery. I want to make a difference and be the change they are searching for, want, and deserve. Those who go through a recovery process often leave treatment with the clothes on their back as well as little to no material or monetary needs being met. I decided this would be the perfect time to do a donation project for this population… I am so enthused to be able to be doing this not only for these individuals reintegrating back into society, but also for the people of our community to make our community a better place as a whole.”

More information about the ATC can be found online (http://www.crawfordmentalhealth.org).

“I am very grateful for this opportunity to be able to assist those in need and to also be at the front and center of making such a movement and creating ties within my community. I want to thank everyone in advance for not only donating to this cause, but also spreading awareness to this client base. I cannot wait to see the progress we can make and watch as it transforms individuals lives throughout our community.”

