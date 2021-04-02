Baseball takes weekend series from UCO

Share

tweet







The baseball team played a weekend series in Edmond against the University of Central Oklahoma (UCO). The Gorillas got off to a rough start, dropping game one (2-8) on Saturday, March 27 before bouncing back and taking the second game later that day (10-3). The Gorillas finished out the series on Sunday, March 28 and won the last game (10-5).

“I thought we played pretty well for the most part,” said Head Coach Bob Fornelli. “We ran into a really good pitcher (in) the first game of the series and he kind of handled us pretty well, but it showed a lot for our team to bounce back and win the next two.”

Jarret Dotson, senior in marketing, was also happy to see the team come back from the loss in game one.

“I think we really picked up our energy in the second and third games which helped us pulled ahead and pull out a couple wins,” Dotson said. “I think we just came out kind of flat in game one and really just didn’t bring a lot of energy, but we knew we needed a series win…”

The team fought hard through the weekend, according to Aaron Gerdes, senior in finance.

“We lost the first game against UCO but then we came back in the second game of the doubleheader,” Gerdes said. “I feel like we put together some good swings and good at bats to get us some runs across the board, and kind of gave our pitchers some help going in it, having some cushion so we could just cruise through the rest of the game. Then, we came out Sunday and I felt like that was the best game we played all weekend against UCO. I felt like our line up did really good and our pitchers did good too. We really played as a team and we fought hard, competed all the way to the end…”

A few players stood out to Fornelli.

“Dawson Pomeroy gave us every opportunity to win the last game,” Fornelli said. “He had a home run, two hits, and then he came in to close the game. So, he gave us a great opportunity there. Ryan Koval, I thought, had a good weekend. But as a whole, I think we played pretty good as a team.”

In game two, Gerdes and Garrett McGowan each scored three runs. McGowan went two-for-three with a double. Ryan Koval went two-for-five with two doubles and two runs scored. Dotson earned the win in relief. He registered four outs with no hits and a strikeout.

“…Nick Brown threw really well,” Dotson said. “…(In) game two, he had a lot of runners get on but he… came up big when we needed him to, only allowing two runs in, I think, the five inning he threw in… Dawson Pomeroy had a big home Rome in, I want to say game three, to extend the lead…”

In game three, Dawson Pomeroy started the game off with a solo home run in the top of the second to give the Gorillas an early lead. The Gorillas added two more runs before UCO scored their first run. Jackson Blancarte was credited with the win.

“I got to give a shoutout to Nick Brown,” Gerdes said. “He came in and pitched good this weekend… Jack Blancarte, Jarret Dotson, Dawson Pomeroy (stood out to me). I felt like our whole lineup… did good too. We were all putting together good ABs and really playing together as a team when we were up at the plate…”

Next up for the baseball team is a series against Rogers State in Claremore, Okla. Game one is on Friday, April 2. The Gorillas will have a doubleheader on Saturday with game one set to start at 3 p.m. followed by game two at 4 p.m.

“…I’m just looking forward to our upcoming… conference series this weekend against… Rogers State in Oklahoma..,” Gerdes said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

