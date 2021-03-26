Women’s track and field team competes in ESU Spring Invitational

Share

The women’s track and field team competed in Emporia State’s Spring Invitational in Emporia on Friday, Mar. 19.

“I think the women did really well..,” said Head Coach Russ Jewett. “We didn’t take a whole bunch of folks, just throwers.”

Madison Reese, sophomore in biology and chemistry, competed at ESU.

“I think our team did outstanding this past weekend,” Reese said. “We only took the throwers so that was a super fun experience I’ll never forget… We had a lot of girls competing in their first outdoor meet, so it was awesome to get to see all of our hard work pay off and I’m super proud of everyone.”

Reese finished fourth in the javelin, registering a PQ mark with the ninth best throw in Pitt State history.

“It was amazing,” Reese said. “Going into the weekend my goal was 45 (meters) so when I hit that it took a lot of my nerves away. That being a provo mark makes it feel 100 times better. I can’t wait to build on it this season and hopefully throw farther.”

Additionally, Monica Jirak placed fourth in the discus.

“Probably at the top of the list probably Madison Reese in the javelin was the highlight performance,” Jewett said. “She threw a big PR, 45.17 meters, that’s a provisional qualifier. Did a nice job there. Monica Jarik had a nice PR in the hammer throw as I think Rylee Garret did as well. So, it was a good outing for the ladies.”

The throwers on the track and field team hadn’t competed last year after the season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

“I think we all were ready to compete after not getting to last year and it showed,” Reese said. “Everyone was really hyped and excited to be there…. I think our girls… did really good as well. I was super proud of Rylee having a PR and Lauren threw really good and consistent as well.”

Reese is especially thankful for her teammates.

“I have the best teammates in the world,” Reese said. “I wouldn’t be able to do this without them. They motivate me every day to keep getting better, especially Lauren Redwine, because without them it would’ve been hard… this past year with not getting to compete last season.”

The Gorillas are headed back to Emporia this weekend for the Emporia State Relays from Friday, Mar. 26 to Saturday, Mar. 27.

“…It will be our first meet with most of the full team,” Jewett said. “We’re not taking everybody but almost every event we’re taking our folks to. It’s outdoor track and field, we get to experience maybe some wind and sun, maybe not rain this weekend… Lot of different events outdoor than in indoor. So, we’re excited to see the 4×100 and the 400 hurdles and events like that on the track and that you don’t get to see indoors… get a real, true beginning to the season for our full team.”

