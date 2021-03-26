PSU, City of Pittsburg partner on “PittCation” project

Share

Due to concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus, Pittsburg State University axed their mid-semester break Spring Break and instead shortened the semester. To make up for this lack of time off from school, PSU and parties in the City of Pittsburg are providing an alternative.

“PittCation,” a combination of Pittsburg and ‘staycation,’ is a week-long promotion by local businesses and the City of Pittsburg to provide a benefit to students and local education staff during the original week of Pittsburg State’s annual Spring Break. These benefits include both discounts and free events with appropriate ID. PittCation started on Saturday, Mar. 20 and will continue until Saturday, Mar. 27.

“Obviously with COVID, the last couple of Spring Breaks and the last year entirely has been weird..,” said Brittan Brenner, community development specialist for the City of Pittsburg. “We know that PSU doesn’t have the traditional Spring Break this year, so we wanted to do something to still give students and community members a much-needed break. It’s an opportunity to get out into the community and relax… Enjoy the great weather because it’s so beautiful…”

Many local businesses are participating in the promotion to provide discounts to students and education staff of local schools. Such discounts include Simon Market offering $1 off both hamburger patties and bratwurst, Pearls & Curls Boutique offering 15 percent off entire purchases, Outta Line Designs offering 15 percent off entire purchases, La Quinta Inn & Suites offering 10 percent off entire purchases, Sonder & Co. Offering 15 percent off entire purchases, Audacious Boutique offering 25 percent off entire purchases, TOAST offering a free desert with a meal purchase (one per ID), Pairott Head Liquor offering several discounts in-store with appropriate ID, Renu Medical & Spa offering 15 percent off any service, Ron’s Supermarket offering 10 percent off entire purchases, Fun Zone Depot offering various discounts (see Facebook page for specific discounts), Miners & Monroe offering 15 percent off entire purchases, Revel Boutique offering 20 percent off a single item (some exclusions apply), and Books & Burrow offering 10 percent entire purchases.

“Several businesses have offered to do discounts for anyone with a valid K-12 school ID or a PSU ID,” Brenner said. “So, if you teach, work, or go to school at any area school or at the university, you can get these discounts at our local businesses… There’s too many to list but they are posted on our PittCation Facebook page…”

Events planned for the PittCation promotion included a Bike Check & Guided Ride starting at Pittsburg Fire Station #1 on Saturday, Mar. 20 at 9 a.m., Pickelball at Schlanger Park on Monday, Mar. 22 at 3:30 p.m., Yoga in the Park at Lincoln Park (moved to Block22 due to rain) on Tuesday, Mar. 23 at 9 a.m., another Guided Ride starting at the Watco Trailhead on Tuesday, Mar. 23 at 4 p.m., Zumba at Immigrant Park on Wednesday, Mar. 24 at 10 a.m., Disc Golf at Schlanger Park on Thursday, Mar. 25 at 3:30 p.m., and free entry with a PSU ID to Big Brutus on Sunday, Mar. 28.

