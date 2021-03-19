Gamma Epsilon Tau accepting submissions for Crimson Creative Awards

Share

Gamma Epsilon Tau (GET) is an honor society comprised of undergraduate students in graphic design. GET is currently accepting submissions for the Crimson Creative Awards (CCAs).

The CCAs competition was created to challenge students across campus. This year, there are nine categories including Photography, Print, Multi-Media Graphics, Web/Interactive, Video, Paint, Graphite, Sculpture, and Multi-Media Art.

The wide range of the categories is meant to make the competition more inclusive, according to Josh Teagarden, vice president of GET and senior in graphic communications.

“…The categories cover all types of design and artwork,” Teagarden said. “…Our intention with these categories is that something created by a student can find a home in one of these areas.”

The categories showcase different types of design and art.

“…These categories are meant to span a broad range of creative talents that students might want to display,” said Chauncey Huffman, adviser of GET and associate professor of graphics and imaging technologies.

The Best in Show winner will receive a $2,000 scholarship. Additionally, Judges’ Choice, Gold, and Silver awards will be given out. Every submission up to five comes with a ticket for a chance to win a $200 Amazon gift card.

“The CCAs are a great resume and portfolio building opportunity for those who are going in that direction,” Teagarden said. “Plus, it’s fun to compete and show off your talent.”

While many submissions come from students in the graphics and art departments, the competition is not limited to any specific department.

“…Students have a chance to compete with others across the university and gain a sense of pride in their work,” Huffman said. “This can be especially empowering to students that might not be majoring in a creative minded field. Students also gain exposure for their work and the chance to network with other like-minded students at our event.”

There is a $10 entry fee per submission.

“…There are times in every student’s career where they are asked, ‘What are some of your academic achievements?” Teagarden said. “Through the CCAs, students have the opportunity to answer that question with their award-winning designs and artwork.”

The CCAs award ceremony will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 22 in the Crimson & Gold Ballroom in the Overman Student Center. Admission is free but seats are limited due to COVID-19 precautions and the RSVP deadline is Wednesday, April 21.

“Students put a lot of work into their submissions and it’s our privilege to recognize their achievements,” Teagarden said. “Fortunately, we are still able to have our award ceremony… Of course, there will still be… (COVID) precautions, but we’re thankful that at least this aspect of student life won’t have to be online.”

For more information on the CCAs, categories, and submissions, visit cca.pittstateget.com. The competition is also being promoted on GET’s Facebook (Gamma Epsilon Tau – PSU), Instagram (get.psu), and Twitter (@getpsu).

