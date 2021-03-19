Baseball wins one of three games against WU

Share

The baseball team played a home series against Washburn. The Gorillas lost the first game (14-15) on Sunday, Mar. 14. On Monday, Mar. 15, the team played a doubleheader, losing the first game (10-13) but they managed to come back and take the third and final game of the series (9-8).

“Well, we didn’t do very good,” said Head Baseball Coach Bob Fornelli. “We didn’t pitch as well as we could. (We) just didn’t play very good baseball. It’s something we have to continue to work on.”

Blain Ohlmeier, junior in physical education, was disappointed with the outcome of the series.

“We kind of expected a little more out of ourselves coming into the series,” Ohlmeier said. “We obviously expect a lot, and we expect to win every game. We put up a lot of runs and we had some mistakes and stuff that kind of cost us but that last game, it was nice to get back on a little win streak and hopefully we can carry it into next weekend.”

Greyson Pinkett, senior in physical education, was happy to see the team put a lot of effort into the series.

“We didn’t play to the best of our abilities, I don’t think,” Pinkett said. “We fought the whole way but couldn’t pull through at the end in a couple of them. We got the last game, so we didn’t get swept. So, that’s good.”

On Sunday, Ohlmeier went three-for-four with a double and four RBIs. In the first game on Monday, Adam Theis and Aaron Gerdes both homered. Cruz Aranda went three-for-three, scoring two runs and two RBIs. In game two on Monday, Ryan Koval delivered a two-run triple with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. Koval went three-for-four with four RBIs. Ohlmeier and Pinkett each had two hits.

“On Monday, really Nick Brown and Tanner Lane gave us an opportunity to win the last game and then Ryan Koval came up with a big hit,” Fornelli said.

A few players stood out to Pinkett during the games.

“I thought our center fielder Blain Ohlmeier competed all weekend,” Pinkett said. “He stood out the most I think… A couple of our pitchers came in, like Nick Brown, in the last game yesterday (Monday, Mar. 15) …As a team, we just fought the whole time.”

Some of the same players stood out to Ohlmeier.

“…We had a lot of guys step up,” Ohlmeier said. “That last win— Nick Brown was huge for us… He gave it all he had, put up a bunch of zeros and then Tanner Lane… (stood out to me). Greyson Pinkett hit the ball well, Ryan Koval had a great swing to give us that lead. We had some guys who stepped up defensively… I was really proud of those pitchers that came in a shut the deal for us.”

Next up for the baseball team is a weekend series against Northwest Missouri in Maryville. Games one and two are on Saturday, Mar. 20 at noon and again at 3 p.m. The Gorillas will close out the weekend on Sunday, Mar. 21 in the last game of the series at 1 p.m.

“(I want to see the team) just continue to battle (and) continue to try to get better,” Fornelli said. “Try to get our confidence back. Once we get our confidence back, we’ll feel good again.”

