Baseball wins one of three weekend games

The Gorillas hosted Northeastern State for a weekend series. Pitt State took game one (5-2) on Friday, Mar. 5 but dropped games two and three (8-16, 0-3) on Saturday, Mar. 6.

“We played pretty good on Friday and didn’t show up on Saturday,” Head Coach Bob Fornelli said. “…(We) didn’t play very good baseball on Saturday and that’s why we lost both games.”

Adam Theis, senior in exercise science,

“I don’t feel like we performed like we should’ve,” Theis said. “We know we’re a lot better than we played and we just kind of need to play with more of a chip on our shoulder.”

Dave Henderson, senior in finance, wasn’t optimistic about the team’s performance.

“…I don’t think we played to the best of our abilities,” Henderson said. “…It just kind of seemed like we couldn’t really get it going offensively any of the three games and the one game we did get it going offensively, our pitching staff didn’t do too well. So, not exactly a recipe for success there.”

In game one, PSU rushed out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. The Gorillas maintained their lead, adding a run in the fourth and two more in the sixth to take the game. Henderson allowed two runs in seven innings, with five hits and five strikeouts. Ryan Koval and Greyson Pinkett each scored two runs. Theis went two for three with an RBI.

“Dave Henderson was really good this weekend on Friday,” Fornelli said. “(He) gave us an opportunity to win that game.”

In game two, Theis led at the plate, two-for-four with two runs scored and three RBIs. Additionally, he belted a three-run home run in the fourth inning that tied the score. Blain Ohlmeier added a double and two RBIs and Cruz Aranda scored two runs.

“I think our pitching staff did pretty well in games one and three,” Henderson said. “Tanner Lane comes to mind for game three. He came in and was able to shut the door on them and give us a chance to win. He kept us in the game really well…”

In game three, Koval went three-for-four and Garret McGowan went two-for-four.

“Ryan Koval… had a pretty good weekend,” Theis said. “…He’s pretty tough to pitch to. Also, Dave Henderson… pitched a pretty good first game and he’s been pretty much our rock on the pitching staff so far.”

The Gorillas are now 6-3 overall and 3-3 in conference play.

“…I think this weekend will be a lot different just because we know we didn’t play to our potential this past weekend and we’re gonna have a different way that we approach the game… in the coming weekend,” Theis said.

Next up the Gorillas have a home series against Washburn. Game one is one Friday, Mar. 12 at 3 p.m. On Saturday, Mar. 13, the team will play a doubleheader with a game at 1 p.m. and then another at 4 p.m. All games will be played at Al Ortolani Field.

“Hopefully, number one, it doesn’t rain too much all weekend, but number two… (we need to) come out and play with a little more passion, a little more energy,” Fornelli said.

