Athlete of the Week: Trace Mosby

Trace Mosby, senior is business management, is a track and field athlete, though her love for sports extends far beyond just track and field.

“…I’ve been drawn to sports since I took my first steps,” Mosby said. “I’ve tried about every sport there is and always try to keep myself busy. The sports I adore the most and still make time for are basketball, golf, volleyball, and of course track.”

The beginning of her track career began when hr father signed her up for a track meet where she participated in the long jump, high jump, the 100-meter dash, the 400 and the mile.

“…He just wanted me to go out and have fun and I did pretty well, so I guess that was some foreshadowing for my future in track,” Mosby said. “I came back to it in middle school and then competed in track all four years of high school but surprisingly enough it was my least favorite sport! I hated running workouts. So, I actually joined the soccer team during track season so that I wouldn’t have to go to practice and could just compete at the meets…”

Mosby has been in the PSU track and field program for four years.

“There are no excuses,” Mosby said. “Your success is completely dependent on the work you put in… I love this sport more than anything I’ve ever done, and I’m only beginning to realize it as I’m nearing the end. A lot of time and energy goes into it, and once you taste an ounce of success it’s all worth it. It’s the most exhilarating feeling in the world because you know how hard you worked for that moment… The beautiful thing about this sport is that the times you feel at your lowest are the moments you are the strongest, because you’re faced with a choice to keep fighting, and anyone who has stuck with track long enough knows how difficult it is to keep going. In that split second when you choose to keep going you’ve already won the battle in your mind, and that’s no small feat… Each time we make that choice, we’re becoming stronger humans and better athletes.”

An MIAA Scholar Athlete and a member of the MIAA Academic Honor Roll, Mosby juggles academics and athletics well.

“…I feel like I’ve just grown so used to being a student-athlete. I’ve had to balance school and sports since kindergarten,” Mosby said. “…The secret is knowing what works best for you. Are you a night-owl or an early-bird? Whichever one you are I think that’s when you have to designate at least an hour a day to work on school, that’s really all you need. So, my tip is knowing when your peak attention is during the day and capitalize on that window. For me it’s between 8-12 in the morning, so I’ll make myself go to a coffee shop or the library during that window and I always get what I need done and more.”

Mosby’s athletic career is not only founded on a love for being active.

“I had a love-hate relationship with being known as the ‘athletic girl’ in school,” Mosby said. “I always felt like that’s all anyone ever saw me for, like there was nothing else admirable about me or that I must not experience trials because I’m good at sports. Looking back, athletics was my escape from the hardships I was experiencing in life when I really needed to face those struggles and talk about them with someone. I think there are a lot of struggling athletes out there who use sports for the same reason as I did, an escape. My advice to you is please don’t ignore what… (you’re) going through or what’s happening around you, be present in every moment and don’t be afraid to ask for help even if it’s just offering an ear to listen. If this resonates with anyone reading this, I am always available to talk. There are a lot of pressures and silent killers in the world of sports, especially for females, that aren’t really talked about. I hope to shine a light on that and maybe make a difference in athletes lives across the world someday.”

Growing up involved in athletics, Mosby’s biggest accomplishment isn’t what one would think.

“Over the entirety of being an athlete, I would say my biggest accomplishment was sticking with it and continuing to try new sports,” Mosby said. “I will never regret trying everything that I did. It may not have… (led) to being extraordinary in one sport but it left me with so many memories and experiences…”

Mosby was the 2019 Division II national runner-up in the pentathlon. This season, she qualified for the NCAA DII Indoor Championships next week and is ranked fourth in the pentathlon (3,858 pts.)

“I’m looking forward to competing in the pentathlon one last time,” Mosby said. “This event has become a piece of me, so I’m excited to give it everything I have.”

Mosby is ranked second in the pentathlon and heptathlon at Pitt State. Additionally, she is ranked sixth in school history in the 60-meter hurdles and the long jump.

“The biggest thing that has stood out to me this season are the people within each event,” Mosby said. “I’ve grown to love and admire every person on this track team for their individual talents. This year’s team is extremely special, and I’ve made really tight bonds with more teammates than I ever have. Every practice is a blessing with these men and women and our coaches are the best there is, and it’s even more apparent when we go to competitions, it’s really a family. I would give the shirt off my back for anyone on this team.”

