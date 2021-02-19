Women’s track and field team competes in home meet

Share

The women’s track and field team took to the home indoor track Friday, Feb. 12 and Saturday, Feb. 13 to compete in the 6th Annual Indoor Gorilla Classic.

For the second time this season, Haven Lander broke her own school record in the pole vault. Camryn Williams earned second in the shot put. Madelyn Marquez finished second in the 60-meter hurdles. Matti Price placed second in the 400 meters. The 4×400 relay team of Trace Mosby, Emerson Tice, Danyel Newsome and London Futch finished second. Christine Williams placed third in the 60-meters and Auna Childress placed third in the triple jump.

“…With all the conditions we’ve been surviving in with the cold weather and… disruption of practices, I think the ladies did fine,” Head Coach Russ Jewett said. “…We didn’t keep team scores at this so that’s not something to talk about. Christine Williams had a very nice day. She had a seasonal best in the 60-meters, a provisional qualifier there, and had an even better race, I think, in the 200-meters… I think probably the highlight for the women… was Haven Lander, yet another school record… Haven just continues to amaze. I was pleased with Asia Anderson in the long jump. Competed really well, had a seasonal best and a provisional qualifier… The women’s 4×400 competed really well. They were only two one-hundredths of a second off of the provisional qualifying mark for nationals and that provisional qualifying mark is actually almost like an auto because there’s only four or five teams that have actually qualified because of the COVID situation… I was proud of our two freshman milers. They came back off of a not-so-great DMR Friday night and they raced well… to sort of redeem themselves and they’ll continue to develop…”

Madelyn Marquez, freshman in marketing, was also pleased with the performance of the women’s track and field team at the competition.

“I think the teams did well at the meet this past weekend,” Marquez said. “Our sprints squad had some really good showings, especially our 400- and 200-meter runners.”

With the global pandemic, it was unclear whether or not any sport would have a season but after weeks of works, officials were able to work out plans for athletic events that complied with COVID-19 guidelines and took measures to keep everyone safe and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“I’m just grateful that we’ve been fortunate enough to have a season,” Marquez said.

The Gorillas have a week of practice ahead of them before they travel to Topeka to compete in the MIAA Indoor Championships on Saturday, Feb. 27 and Sunday, Feb. 28 at the Washburn University Indoor Athletic Facility. Following that is the NCAA DII Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Ala. in March.

Marquez is looking forward to the conference championship.

“Heading into Conference, I’m expecting a lot from the team,” Marquez said. “We’ve got some crazy talent going in and I know that some PR’s will be set and hopefully some National qualifiers.”

