Women’s basketball loses to Central Missouri, bounces back against Lincoln

Central Missouri snapped the Gorillas two game streak on Thursday, Feb. 4 when they defeated Pitt State (71-76). The Gorillas turned around on Saturday, Feb. 6 and defeated Lincoln (72-54).

“…Central Missouri they were, I think, number 17 in the nation so really tough match up but I thought our girls competed extremely well and we led for parts of the game,” said Head Coach Amanda Davied. “We were up, I think, 11 ending the first half and they cut it to seven. But we had a really good first half, scored really well. Tristan Gregg played phenomenal that game and… our defense first half was outstanding. Just came out short in the second half.”

Pitt led against Central Missouri in the second quarter, but the Jennies overcame the lead and pulled away at the end of the second defeat the Gorillas.

“We came out ready, against both Central and Lincoln,” said Sydnee Crain, junior in construction management. “Obviously, the Central game didn’t finish like we would’ve liked but I think we competed well.”

Against Lincoln, the team took the lead early and carried that momentum to victory.

“…Our Lincoln Game on Saturday, Erin Davis and Sydnee Crain played an outstanding game,” Davied said. “We really had I think we got everybody in but one player, so we were really able to rotate some kids in. I know we got Abby Dietsche and Chloe Martin and had a lot of players play a lot of minutes so that was really good for our program to try to build some depth…”

Crain was also happy to see almost all of the women’s basketball team members step in against Lincoln and help the team to victory.

“In the Lincoln game, we had lots of girls step up,” Crain said. “Also, many of the underclassmen got the opportunity to play and they all did well…”

A few players stood out to Davied.

“Tristan Gegg was outstanding… and then Sydnee Crain has been playing outstanding for us lately as well,” Davied said. “She’s really been giving us a lot of strong defense… Kaylee DaMitz… just always plays really, really good for us.”

The Gorillas are on the road this week. They will travel to Maryville to go head-to-head with Northwest Missouri on Thursday, Feb. 11. Then, they’ll take on Missouri Western on Saturday, Feb. 13.

“These will be two road games,” Davied said. “We have a three-game road stretch here. Well go… to Northwest, and then Missouri Western, then we’ll even go Missouri Southern that next Saturday. So, we’ve got a stretch on the road here. We’re glad we played really confident against Lincoln at home and so hopefully that will help us get a couple more wins on the road, give us some confidence as we head out of town. We’re just really excited to finish these next few games and hopefully to get be playing our best basketball here in February.”

