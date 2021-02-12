Axe Library and BSA arrange book exhibit for Black History Month

Share

In collaboration with the Office of Student Diversity at Pittsburg State University, the Black Student Association (BSA) is again organizing multiple events around campus in celebration of the Black History Month during the month of February.

The BSA is a student-driven group that partners closely with the Student Diversity Departments to organize and carry out Black History Month celebrations year after year. One of the main events this year is “A Series of Artistic Inspiration” held at the Bicknell Center showing the intersection of Pittsburg and racial justice.

Axe library and the BSA are celebrating Black History Month 2021 by highlighting books that will help campus readers and the community to reflect on the generations of African Americans who have struggled with adversity to achieve full citizenship in the American society.

Titles displayed will include “Beloved” by Toni Morrison, “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou, “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson, “Becoming” by Michelle Obama and more.

“This book display really helped me acknowledge more black writers than I expected,” said Alexandre Lacerda, senior in finance. “At the moment I’m reading the book called “Blindspot” by Mahzarin Banaji and Anthony Greenwald. The authors question the extent to which our perceptions of social groups shape our likes and dislikes, stereotypes, assumptions, along with character judgment and abilities.”

According to Ruth Monnier, a Learning Outreach Librarian at the Axe Library and one of the librarians responsible for setting up the exhibit, the books displayed are different every year and this year in particular there are several biographies and autobiographies on display in order to create awareness and educate about Black Excellence and the impact of racism in our everyday lives and in society.

“The display on the first floor was in partnership with the Office of Student Diversity and Black Student Association,” Monnier said. “They help to curate books and get to choose what books to emphasize on the display.”

In the past Black History Month displays were held both at the Kansas Technology Center Library and Axe Library.

“After talking with my colleagues, they have recalled displays for the Black History Month over the last two decades,” Monnier said. “Beyond Black History Month, we continually strive to represent diverse voices within our displays throughout the years.”

The entire Pittsburg community, students, faculty, and staff are invited to the Black History Month book display happening on the first floor and the lower level of the Axe Library from Feb. 1 through Feb. 28. COVID-19 safety protocols are expected to be followed. A summary of the books on display can be found on http://bit.ly/BooksBHM21.

