Athlete of the Week: Tristan Gegg

Tristan Gegg has been on the women’s basketball team for three years.

Gegg, junior in physical education with a minor in coaching, began playing competitive basketball at eight-years-old.

“I love the way it makes me feel,” Gegg said. “It was my first love. I love working hard at something and seeing positive results. I love how competitive the game is.”

Of the 56 career games she’s played in at Pitt State, Gegg has scored 707 points, 173 rebounds and made 104 three-point field goals.

In the 2019-2020 season, Gegg started in 25 of 26 games and averaged 17.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. She led the MIAA in scoring and free throw percentage, was ranked fifth in the conference in three-point field goals and earned third-team All-MIAA honors.

In the 2018-2019 season, Gegg played in all 30 games of the season, averaging eight points and 1.9 rebounds per game. She made 40 three-point field goals and shot 74.2 percent from the free throw line.

In high school, Gegg was a first-team Kansas Class 4A All-State performer at Labette County High School. She averaged 27 points and 5.8 rebounds per games. She holds the school single game scoring record with 46 points. Additionally, Gegg was a four-year volleyball and softball letterwinner.

Gegg hopes to find a coaching position after she graduates from PSU.

“I would say (that my best accomplishment is either) our team beating (the) KU women’s basketball team in 2019 or me holding the scoring record for high school in Southeast Kansas (boys and girls) with 2,290 points,” Gegg said.

A member of the MIAA Academic Honor Roll and an MIAA Scholar Athlete, Gegg balances being an athlete and a student well.

“It is easier than I thought it was going to be,” Gegg said. “If you go to class, pay attention, and do your schoolwork it isn’t difficult, but it can become easy to fall behind if you aren’t disciplined. When we travel to away games, you just bring your laptop and whatever work you can do and do it in the hotel during… down time, or even on the bus if the… Wi-Fi cooperates.”

Sports have always been a constant in Gegg’s life.

“Ever since I can remember I have been involved in some sort of activity,” Gegg said. “I never wanted to be inside growing up. I played basketball, soccer, softball, volleyball, (and) football at recess with all the boys. Honestly whatever was going on, you bet I was joining. Being an athlete to me means having great determination, discipline, being strong, being a leader, and having something to fall back on when nothing seems to be going right.”

The women’s basketball team has two upcoming home games in the John Lance Area. The first game is against Central Missouri Thursday, Feb. 4 at 5:30 p.m. After that, the Gorillas will take on Lincoln at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 6.

“I would 100% say my family (has been my biggest supports),” Gegg said. “They have tried to come to every game since I was little. They lift me up when I have a bad game, tell me what I need to fix to become better, and never fail to show up.”

