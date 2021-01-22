Gorillas defeat Ichabods on the road

Share

The women’s basketball team defeated the Washburn University Ichabods 69-61 on Saturday, Jan. 16 in Topeka.

The Gorillas played a total of five games during winter break and they won all of them. They defeated Missouri Western on Dec. 17 (96-75), Tabor (exhibition match) on Dec. 30 (89-66), Northwest Missouri on Jan. 2 (80-50), Missouri Southern on Jan. 14 (69-64). Their overall record is currently 8-3.

The game went into overtime and it was tied 60-60. The Gorillas broke away and rose to victory, making that game their seventh consecutive win.

“I think we overcame a lot of adversity throughout the game,” Davied said. “We played from behind and being… on the road, it’s always good to come out with a win especially in an overtime game.”

A few players stood out to Davied. Among them was junior Tristan Gegg. Gegg played for 40 minutes in the game and accumulated a game-high 24 points with seven shots made including five 3-pointers.

“Julia Johnson had a great game,” Davied said. “I believe she had a double double and then (she) just made some really great plays down the stretch both (in the) first and (in the) second half. Erin Davis had some big plays offensively that… really kept us headed in the right direction. Tristan Gegg got us off to an amazing start. (She) hit a couple big shots and really got us out of the gates quickly and then again finished in the same fashion, surely made some big shots at the end, but in the overtime, she went for, I believe, eight of the 11 points… She was amazing. She really stepped up and made some big plays for us… Sydnee Crain played 38 minutes that game which was amazing. Really without her defense and playing on one of their (Washburn’s) best players, we wouldn’t have (had)… a chance to win that game. So.., her defense has been really a strong point for us lately.”

The women’s basketball team will go head-to-head with the University of Nebraska-Kearney Lopers on Thursday, Jan. 20 at home in the John Lance Arena at 5:30 p.m.

“…I believe they’re (Nebraska-Kearney) number four in the nation,” Davied said. “They’re undefeated. So, I expect it to be a really hard-fought battle and I know our girls are excited for it. We’re gonna have to really put our best foot forward as far as… mental focus and attention to detail and bring really strong defense coupled with really great offense… It’s gonna be a very tough game.”

Following the game against Nebraska-Kearney, the Gorillas will stay home again for a game against the Fort Hays State University Tigers on Saturday, Jan. 23 at 1:30 p.m.

