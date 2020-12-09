Women’s basketball defeats Newman, falls to Central Missouri

Share

The women’s basketball team defeated Newman University in Wichita, Tuesday, Nov. 24 (61-49) and lost to Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Saturday, Nov. 28 (61-78).

Head Coach Amanda Davied thought the team did well against Newman.

“…I thought that we bounced back from a tough loss at UCO,” Davied said. “…Dana Johnson and Shania Wilson both really played their roles well that game and stepped up and made big plays for us… Ashton McCorry made some big plays for us down the stretch and Jayme Jackson really stepped in early in the game (and) made some big threes for us that really got us going (and) got us some separation and it’s always great to see young players, step in, be confident, and make shots.”

A couple of players stood out to David during the game on Saturday against Central Missouri.

“…Tristan Gregg.., I think, went for 22 points in that game and… (made) some threes…,” Davied said. “The third and fourth quarter was played right with them (Central Missouri) and I think Tristan was a big part of that, (because she) made some big threes. Sydnee Crain made a big three, and Jayme Jackson made a big three. So.., (we had) some players making some big shots… Kaylee DaMitz, even though she didn’t show up as much in the scoring column, she still had seven assists which is important for point guards, if they can’t get their own, to go distribute to other people and I thought that she did that really well.”

The Gorillas will go head to head with Rogers State Thursday, Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. in John Lance Arena. This is the first home game for the Gorillas.

“We play Rogers State tonight,” Davied said. “So, (I’m) really looking forward to having a home game and getting in front of our hone fans and getting into our comfort zone of where we practice every day. Hopefully that pays off for us. (We) really (got to) protect our home court, get all the wins you can at home, and (I’m) looking forward to our girls really bouncing back. I think every game we’ve better and this should be a game where we feel very confident going in and just continuing to get better. All throughout our team I think everybody is continuing to get better every day.”

