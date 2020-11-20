Donations being collected for Lord’s Diner

Share

The Lord’s Diner has served over five million meals according to their website and, “exists to combat hunger in the community.”

Sara Sullivan, senior in social work, is collecting donations for the Lord’s Diner for her senior project.

Sullivan’s project has two parts: a food drive and a care package drive. For the food drive, Sullivan is looking for donations such as sugar, brown sugar, canned vegetables, canned beans, cream of mushroom and chicken soup, and pasta sauce. For the care packages, Sullivan is looking for hats, gloves and scarves.

To make a donation, Sullivan can be reached at (620) 687-3288 or via email at sarasullivan@gus.pittstate.edu.

Sullivan named her project ‘Stomping Out Hunger’ and is trying to provide as much as possible for Lord’s Diner.

“I want to help stop hunger and help people to stay warm,” Sullivan said. “I also wanted to help an organization that has helped the community out so much.”

Sullivan’s goal for the food drive 300 non-perishable items and her goal for the care packages is $500 which she will use to purchase winter weather clothing and fund 100 care packages that will be given to the Lord’s Diner.

“I started thinking about doing something for the Lord’s Diner about a year ago when I volunteered for the first time at the Lord’s Diner and saw firsthand what it was like,” Sullivan said. “I would volunteer my time on the first Saturday of every month with the Social Work Club. That is when I decided that I wanted to give back to an organization who cared so much about their community and the people who live there.”

Sullivan will collect donations Wednesday, Nov. 25 at which point she will deliver all donations to the Lord’s Diner.

“The reason why this project is important to me is because I wanted to give back to a community that is always helping people out,” Sullivan said. “So that is why I decided to do a food drive and a care package drive which consisted of hat, gloves, and scarves so people can stay warm throughout the fall/ winter season.”

Like many non-profit organizations, the Lord’s Diner is run entirely on donations and community support.

“…They are open 365 days a year, 7 days a week, including holidays,” Sullivan said. “The Lord Diner never turns any one away, whoever walks through their door they will serve you. I want to give back to an organization that is so involved in helping the community out.”

According to Sullivan, this project has taught her a lot.

“This project Stomping Out Hunger has been very rewarding for me because I live in such a small community in Prescott, Kansas and you don’t always experience this in your community where you live,” Sullivan said. “So, it changes your whole perspective and outlook of how people are. I have met and enjoyed talking to so many people who have either dealt with hunger or not having a hat, gloves, and scarves for the fall or even winter weather. I am just really glad I could help the Pittsburg community out, especially the Lord’s Diner.”

