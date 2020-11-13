Cleaning supplies being collected for Lord’s Diner

Share

There are many non-profit organizations all around the world that provide shelter, food, clothing, and many other services. These organizations rely heavily on donations.

However, to continue to provide the services they do, they also need things like cleaning supplies which is why Pittsburg State student and senior in social work Jadyn Sigg is collecting donations to give to the Lord’s Diner in Pittsburg.

Cleaning supplies include items such as Clorox, vinegar, laundry detergent, towels, paper towels, baby wipes, Fabuloso cleaning solution and Windex/window cleaning solution.

“I have volunteered for the Lord’s Diner many times and I have always had a great experience,” Sigg said. “I think growing up Catholic and being a social work major has instilled in me a love for people and a desire to help others. I texted Lisa Russell and told her that I wanted to do a project through the Lord’s Diner, and I asked her what they needed, and she recommended cleaning supplies. Cleaning supplies is often an overlooked need and I am happy to be able to provide cleaning supplies, especially in the midst of a pandemic and with cold and flu season around the corner. Cleaning supplies is an important factor in keeping the community safe and healthy.”

Donations will continue to be collected until Monday, Nov. 16. Donation boxes can be found in the PSU Overman Student Center, Russ Hall, St. Pius X Catholic Student Center, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic church, and St. John’s Catholic church.

“This project is important because so many people go without a meal,” Sigg said. “The Lord’s Diner does great things for those who need it and do their best to contribute to the well-being of the community. They serve meals 365 days a year and they don’t turn anyone away.”

Sigg’s goal is to reach 250 items of cleaning supplies. She is also accepting monetary donations but doesn’t have a goal set on the amount of money she wants to raise.

Sigg hopes for the word to spread about her project and for people to donate and help out however they can.

“I encourage everyone to tell their friends and family about my project so that we can get the Lord’s Diner as many donations as possible,” Sigg said. “I also encourage people to donate their time to volunteer at the Lord’s Diner. It is a great and humbling experience.”

The Lord’s Diner opened in 2017 and has served over 54,000 meals so far this year. They usually allow people into their dining room to eat their meals but due to the ongoing pandemic are now serving to go meals instead.

“The Lord’s Diner… will feed anyone that comes to their door,” Sigg said. “The Lord’s Diner in Pittsburg has been open since January 15, 2017. They are a satellite to the one in Wichita that has been operating since 2002. They have served over 54,000 meals so far in 2020. I chose the Lord’s Diner because, like I said, they do not turn anyone away. They serve meals 365 days a year and many people rely on them for meals.”

