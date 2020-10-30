Letter to the Editor—Violence Against Women

Share

tweet







Rylie Kirch PSU student

Violence against women has been an ongoing issue in our society today. “1 in 3 women have experienced some kind of physical abuse by an intimate partner. 1 in 7 women have been injured by an intimate partner. 1 in 10 women have been raped by an intimate partner,” (The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence).

The violence women keep facing in our world today needs to stop.

I would like to encourage students to become more aware of this topic. By learning about this topic, students will learn what women have to go through when dealing with violence in their relationships. This topic of ending Violence Against Women is especially important on college campuses. Many college students have had encounters of violence in their relationships throughout their time at their Universities.

Here I have provided many statistics shown from violence happening against women on college campuses.

13% of all students experience rape or sexual assault through physical force, violence, or incapacitation (among all graduate and undergraduate students).

Among graduate and professional students, 9.7% of females experience rape or sexual assault through physical force, violence, or incapacitation.

Among undergraduate students, 26.4% of females experience rape or sexual assault through physical force, violence, or incapacitation.

5.8% of students have experienced stalking since entering college

Statistics from RAINN (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network)

Overall, violence against women has been an ongoing issue in the world, especially on college campuses. I would like to help put an end to this issue, but I cannot do so alone. I need the help from my peers so that they can educate themselves and become aware of this issue in society today.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

