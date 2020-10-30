Cow Creek Review accepting submissions

Share

The Cow Creek Review is accepting submissions for the 2020-2021 issue.

Per their website, “Cow Creek Review is Pittsburg State University’s journal of literature and art. Established in the fall of 1960 under the name Matrix, we’ve been publishing diverse, innovative poetry, fiction, nonfiction, and art for almost sixty years.”

“…So, the Cow Creek Review is the on-campus literary magazine for Pittsburg State University,” said Amanda Trout, Editor-In-Chief of the Cow Creek Review. “It is… almost completely run by students on campus… We publish work exclusively by students from Pittsburg State.”

The current categories for submissions are poetry, fiction, creative non-fiction and art (including traditional, digital, and photography).

The Cow Creek Review only publishes the work of current Pittsburg State University students which allows the competition to be against peers rather than more established or experienced authors and artists.

“…So, the reason we do that is so that we can give the students at Pittsburg State the opportunity to be published without having to complete with people that may not necessarily be in their skill level. So, for example many of the magazines I’ve tried to submit to as a writer, I have to be in competition with people that have been writing for like several years and when people submit to Cow Creek then it’s just against people who are at the same level like they’re still students in college working towards getting more publications and then it also provides a nice place for students to see their work published.”

In the fiction category, they are looking for stories which include captivating characters and engaging plotlines. We want stories that encompass the reader in a vivid dream. Unique and original concepts are strongly encouraged. Please be mindful about keeping grammatical and structural errors to a minimum. Fiction can be in any style or genre. We also accept flash fiction.

In the poetry category, they are looking for poetry that is written with purpose. Poems should showcase clearly thought-out lines and careful attention to literary and sonic devices. Each word should be given its due diligence. Poems should explore anything from scenes of daily life to mystical wanderings, rather descriptive, confrontational, or lyrical. We want poetry that transcends the limits of the imagination, both in content and style. Poems submitted should be both visually and emotionally stimulating for those that read them.

In the nonfiction category, they are looking for works that utilize both factual information as well as literary technique to create a compelling piece. Memoirs and personal essays which include an engaging narrative are encouraged.

In the art category, they are looking for exceptional visual art of all kinds from PSU students.

Any questions or inquiries should be directed to Trout who can be reached at amtrout@gus.pittstate.edu.

“…If they’re (students) looking to submit, they should go to our website (https://www.cowcreekreview.org)… and from there they will see all the guidelines and the links that will bring them to our submission portal,” Trout said.

