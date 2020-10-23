Candy Corn Oreo Truffle Bark

Share

tweet







Ingredients:

12 ounces white chocolate chips

20 Oreo cookies

4 ounces cream cheese softened

3/4 cup candy corn

Instructions:

Begin by placing a medium-sized glass bowl over a medium-sized saucepan filled with one inch of water. Bring the water in the saucepan to a simmer over medium-low heat on the stove. Once the water is simmering, place the white chocolate chips in the glass bowl and allow them to melt. You will need to stir the chocolate occasionally to make sure they melt evenly and be careful not to overheat the chocolate or it will seize which means it will clump up into a thick paste.

Next, line a 9-inch by 9-inch baking dish with wax or parchment paper. Pour half of the melted chocolate into the dish and spread it into an even layer. Then, transfer the baking dish to the freezer to allow the chocolate to harden. Return the remaining melted chocolate to the bowl back over the simmering water.

To begin to prepare the truffle mixture, place the Oreos and cream cheese in a food processor or blender. Pulse the mixture until the cookies break down. You may need to use a spoon or spatula to stir things around as needed to make sure it mixes evenly and is all broken down. Process the truffle mixture until it is smooth and evenly combined.

After the truffle mixture is made, remove the baking dish from the freezer to begin to assemble the dessert. Do so by adding the Oreo-cream cheese mixture on top of the hard chocolate and spread it into an even layer. You can use a baking spatula, or flipper, to spread it or even use your hand (I would recommend spraying or putting cooking oil on your hand lightly, so the mixture does not stick to your hand).

Next, pour the remaining melted white chocolate over the truffle mix and spreading it evenly over the top. Then, sprinkle candy corn (you can sprinkle them whole or cut up) over the white chocolate.

Refrigerate the finished dessert for one to two hours to allow the chocolate and truffle to mix up. After it has cooled in the fridge, remove the bark from the pan, pull off the paper, and use a knife to cut it into good sized pieces.

Store the squares in the fridge, then remove them and enjoy when ready to eat!

Commentary:

This festive dessert is so easy to make, with only four ingredients! It’s great if you have to come up with something in a pinch or if you’re taking it to share. This recipe makes 18 servings, if cut into fairly small squares. If you need to make more, simply double or triple the recipe as needed. This dessert also looks visually appealing when assembled. If you want to make candy corn colored truffle bark, however, then you can substitute Golden Oreos for chocolate and add orange gel food coloring to the truffle mixture once the filling is almost completely blended in the food processor. Add as much color as you want to make a vibrant, and you may need to use a rubber spatula to help the color spread evenly. Then, add yellow food coloring to the remaining white chocolate top for the yellow top of the candy corn!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

