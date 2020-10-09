Letter to the Editor— Sex Trafficking

Share

Laendy Fields PSU Student

Sex trafficking has become one of the leading crimes in the world today. There has been an increase in the amount of our children and women falling to this crime. Sex trafficking is a form of slavery and involves forced sex for labor. Keeping our children and women safe should be our number one priority. Children have to walk to school to catch the bus which are putting them in danger. We should do everything we can to make sure our children are not victims. We need to teach our children about the risk for abduction, prostitution and the black market that are doing this. Women are at risk as well, due to the fact of being drugged and kidnapped while out jogging or in public.

According to the Polaris Project, children have one in six chance of being abducted and used for a sex trafficking victim. The winter will bring darker mornings and the children will be easy victims. Every student should look out for one another and report anyone that looks suspicious to the police. The parents should try to drop kids off and wait for the bus, but some parents have to go to work and can’t. Best thing to do is teach children about their surroundings and that this is a serious issue. Women should not go anywhere alone at night and be safe at all times, carrying pepper spray or taking defense classes can help.

Many children have cellular phones, it will be of no use if a kidnapper gets you because they will take it. That’s why it is so important to watch your surroundings and be aware of any unusual person. Learn your route, the cars in the neighborhood where the bus stop is at and watch out for others. Women should not get in a car with strangers for a ride and should be alert at all times. Some parents are unable to take their children to school and the only thing you can do is to keep your eye on everything and everybody.

