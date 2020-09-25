Pittsburg hosts September City Commission meetings

Share

Regular sessions of the Pittsburg City Board of Commissioners were held on September 8 and September 22. The Pittsburg City Commission meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m., inside the Beard-Shanks Law Enforcement Center courtroom, 201 N. Pine, Pittsburg. Due to COVID restrictions, the City Commission meetings are held virtually so members of the public can attend in real time.

During the September 8 meeting, Mayor McNay proclaimed the week of September 17th through 23rd as Constitution Week in Pittsburg. The Commissioners approved the recommendation of the Economic Development Advisory Committee (EDAC) to forgive $75,000 of the $87,000 loan that was provided to TKR Management, LLC, to support the renovation of the structure located at 4th Street and the 69 Bypass, now the Riggs Chiropractic medical complex, as the value of the project exceeded $750,000. The Commissioners approved the Appropriation Ordinance for the period ending September 8, subject to the release of HUD expenditures when funds are received. Also approved was a staff request to engage the firm of Berberich Trahan & Company P.A. for the fiscal year 2020 for a City audit at a cost of $39,000. Deputy Finance Director Larissa Bowman provided the August 31, 2020, bi-monthly budget review.

City Manager Daron Hall stated that due to the August 29 thunderstorm, the City is providing a tree limb pick-up program for Pittsburg citizens. Hall indicated that a contractor may be engaged to assist City crews with the removal of limbs, as the City has received more than 250 calls from citizens requesting their tree limbs be removed. Commissioner Munsell personally thanked Pittsburg Police Officers Joe Noga and Quentin Turner, along with City employees Kim Vogel, Toby Book, Ron Henry, Ben James, Steve Vanderpool, Brandon Shouse, and the employees of Evergy for their response to the August 29 thunderstorm.

Following up on the Silverback Housing Project, Commissioner Brooks posed questions regarding the Silverback Development, including if Vena’s funding had been secured for the construction of the homes, if the berm would be constructed, the number of homes to be constructed in Phase One, the size of the homes to be constructed, the quality of the concrete streets that have been poured and the construction of sidewalks throughout in the development. Hall stated that the funding for the construction of the houses is between Vena and his bank. Hall indicated that the construction of a berm is not included as part of the Development Agreement between the City and the developer; Vena will build what size of home will sell. He also noted that the house sizes and layouts may change. Hall explained that the streets in the development have been inspected and approved by the developer and City staff. Vena indicated that the sidewalks will be installed after the houses are built to minimize the potential of the sidewalks being damaged during the construction of the homes.

The City Commission meeting of September 22 opened with Mayor McNay offering a proclamation to honor Fire Chief Mike Simmons upon his retirement from public service. Chief Simmons began his service in 2001. Through the years he held positions of firefighter, Fire Marshall, and Fire Chief, and he served on multiple city boards and commissions. To honor his service, Mayor McNay presented Simmons with a Key to the City, and proclaimed Tuesday, September 22, 2020 as “Fire Chief Mike Simons Day.”

In other City business, City Commissioners approved minutes from the Sept. 8 meeting. The Governing Body reminded the community about the upcoming Pittsburg State of the City Address scheduled for Thursday, September 24.

City commission meetings are broadcast live on the City’s local government access channels (Cox channel 6 and Craw-Kan channel 406) and on YouTube. To subscribe to the City’s YouTube channel, go to http://www.pittks.org/youtube. To learn more about the Pittsburg city government, city commissioners, or to view meeting agendas and minutes, visit pittks.org/city-government/city-commission.

