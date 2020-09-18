Pumpkin brownies

Share

tweet







Ingredients:

2/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup butter, melted

1 1/2 cups white sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 large eggs

1/4 cup cocoa powder

1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1/2 cup pumpkin puree

1/2 cup chopped walnuts, optional

3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Instructions:

Begin by heating your oven to 350 degrees. Then grease an 8×8 inch baking pan and set it aside for later. To start making the batter, stir the flour, baking powder and salt together in a medium-sized bowl.

In another larger bowl, stir together the melted butter, sugar and vanilla extract. Once they have been mixed together, beat in the eggs one at a time. Next, add the flour mixture in gradually, and stir the batter until it is evenly moistened. Once it is combined and you make sure there are no flour pockets, places where clumps of flour are gathered in the batter, divide the batter in half into two separate bowls.

In one bowl, blend the cocoa powder and chocolate chips into the batter. In the second bowl of batter, stir in the pumpkin puree, walnuts, cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg.

To put the brownies together, spread half of the chocolate batter in the bottom of your prepared baking pan, and follow with half of the pumpkin batter. Repeat the layers until the batter is finished, ending with a pumpkin layer. To add a decorative touch, you can use a kitchen knife or small spatula through the layers in a swirling motion to create a marbled appearance.

To finish, place them in the preheated oven and bake them for approximately 40 to 45 minutes, or until the brownies begin to pull away from the sides of the pan and a toothpick can be inserted into the center and comes out clean.

Once they initially come out of the oven, allow the brownies to cool in the pan, then cut them into squares.

Serve and enjoy!

Commentary:

The brownies are the perfect dessert for fall, and they combine two of my favorite flavors- chocolate and pumpkin. This recipe is easy to make and great for sharing.

If you want to make it even faster, you can use a generic brownie mix and only use half the ingredients to add to the pumpkin puree to make the two batters.

Adding the decorative touch to this dessert makes it visually more appealing. However, if you’re wanting to taste the individual flavors of each layer, the flavors will come out more if you don’t swirl it and just have them layered.

This recipe can also be made into brownie muffins. All you have to do is instead of pouring all the batter into a pan, use an ice cream scoop or spoon and layer the two mixes into muffin tins. These are also a great way to prepare them as it makes it easy to grab and go and it makes the clean up a little easier.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

